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Five things we learned from Marcus Freeman, Rob Hunt, Loren Landow in pre-spring practice press conference

IMG_9992by: Tyler Horka12 minutes agotbhorka
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman smiles while participating in senior day activities before facing the Syracuse Orange at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Marcus Freeman and two Notre Dame coaching staff members held an important press conference this week. This is what we learned from it.

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