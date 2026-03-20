Five things we learned from Marcus Freeman, Rob Hunt, Loren Landow in pre-spring practice press conference

Five things we learned from Marcus Freeman, Rob Hunt, Loren Landow in pre-spring practice press conferenceby: Tyler Horka12 minutes agotbhorkaRead In AppNov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman smiles while participating in senior day activities before facing the Syracuse Orange at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn ImagesMarcus Freeman and two Notre Dame coaching staff members held an important press conference this week. This is what we learned from it.