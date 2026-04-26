Former Irish stars Watts, Morrison soak in Notre Dame, reflect on NFL rookie seasons

Benjamin Morrison and Xavier Watts were back where it all started, soaking in Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game atmosphere alongside former teammates during Legacy Weekend. But the visit also doubled as a reflection point — from Watts’ breakout rookie campaign that put him in Defensive Rookie of the Year contention to Morrison’s injury-challenged first season and mindset through adversity. The two also weighed in on Notre Dame’s future, the rise of Leonard Moore, and what it really takes to succeed at the next level.