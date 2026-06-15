Four-star LB Amarri Irvin flips to Virginia Tech following Notre Dame decommitment

Four-star linebacker Amarri Irvin has flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Virginia Tech, he announced on social media. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy product’s decision to play his college football elsewhere comes after the Irish moved on from his commitment following an official visit to Blacksburg, Va., the weekend of June 5.

Irvin is the second linebacker prospect to back off an initial pledge to the Irish in the 2027 cycle. In January, Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star recruit Ellis McGaskin reopened his recruitment after committing to Notre Dame last June. McGaskin, the No. 32 linebacker and No. 355 overall player in the class, gave his second verbal commitment to Florida on June 6.

The Irish class now totals 17 verbal commitments and no linebackers.

Although there are no linebackers currently pledged to Notre Dame, the Irish are trending on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) for four-star linebacker Roman Igwebuike following his official visit to South Bend. Igwebuike, the No. 13 linebacker and No. 147 overall player nationally out of Chicago Mount Carmel, is scheduled to announce his commitment July 11.

The Irish are also trending on the RPM for the nation’s No. 1 linebacker, Kaden Henderson, who plans to reveal his decision July 1. Before then, the five-star recruit out of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit is scheduled to officially visit Notre Dame the weekend of June 19. He previously took official visits to Miami and Texas A&M. Henderson is also the No. 26 overall player nationally and the No. 4 prospect in Florida.

Irvin is the No. 305 overall player, No. 25 linebacker nationally and No. 27 prospect in Florida in the 2027 class. He chose Notre Dame over 37 other Power Four programs, including fellow finalists North Carolina, Georgia and Nebraska. But other programs had his attention as of late.

In addition to Virginia Tech, Irvin officially visited Michigan State on May 30. His father, Sedrick, ranks fourth in program history in touchdowns (35) and fifth in rushing yards (3,504). Beyond his Michigan State legacy, Amarri’s interest in the Spartans materialized because of a key connection he held early in his Notre Dame recruitment.

Irvin’s primary recruiter when he committed to Notre Dame was linebackers coach Max Bullough. However, three weeks after Irvin joined the Irish class, Bullough left the program for an elevated role at his alma mater, Michigan State. That departure led to Irvin softening his stance with Notre Dame, communicating with other coaching staffs and taking an unofficial visit to Missouri during the spring.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound thumper committed to the Irish on Nov. 26, about six-and-a-half weeks after his second recruiting trip to South Bend.

Amarri’s brother, Sedrick Irvin Jr., was once committed to Notre Dame as well. In the 2023 cycle, the three-star running back out of Miami Columbus committed to the Irish during his junior year of high school. He later decommitted eight months afterward when his primary recruiter, former Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor, left to become Louisville’s offensive coordinator.

Amarri’s Notre Dame commitment lasted only seven months. Now, the Irish are once again searching for their first linebacker commitment in the 2027 cycle.