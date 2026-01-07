Former Notre Dame CB Cree Thomas commits to transfer to Colorado

Former Notre Dame cornerback Cree Thomas found his transfer portal destination at Colorado. On3’s Hayes Fawcett broke the news of Thomas’ commitment to Colorado on Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Thomas spent just one season at Notre Dame in 2025, which included just three game appearances to qualify for a redshirt season. He saw playing time late in lopsided November victories of Navy, Pittsburgh and Syracuse. He logged his only tackle and pass breakup of his Notre Dame career in the 70-7 win over the Orange.

Thomas signed with Notre Dame as part of the 2025 class out of Phoenix Brophy Prep, the same high school that produced former star Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison. When Morrison was a senior at Brophy Prep, Thomas was a freshman. The Irish also signed three-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald out of Brophy Prep in the 2026 class.

Thomas, who was slated by the Rivals Industry Ranking as a three-star recruit, the No. 51 cornerback and No. 512 overall in the 2025 class, was one of three freshman cornerbacks on the Irish roster last season. The other two, Mark Zackery IV and Dallas Golden, received playing time with Notre Dame’s starting offense at times in 2025. Zackery started three games and played in 11. Golden, who was used more at nickel back, started three games and played in 10.

Thomas will join a Colorado program led by head coach Deion Sanders, a former cornerback himself, that needs cornerback reinforcements. The top four cornerbacks from Colorado’s 2025 roster in terms of defensive snaps, per PFF, aren’t expected back on the 2026 roster. Two exhausted their eligibility — Preston Hodge and Ivan Yates — and two entered the transfer portal. Two other reserve cornerbacks — Tyrecus Davis and Noah King — are exploring exits from Colorado through the portal.

The Buffaloes were ranked No. 69 in team passing efficiency defense last season with a rating of 133.50. They ranked No. 42 in passing yards allowed per game at 203.2.

Thomas became the sixth former Notre Dame player to make a commitment to a new school out of the transfer portal. His decision followed walk-on quarterback Anthony Rezac (South Dakota State), defensive end Joshua Burnham (Indiana), running back Gi’Bran Payne (Cincinnati), quarterback Kenny Minchey (Kentucky) and safety JaDon Blair (Missouri).

The On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking pegs Thomas as the No. 44 cornerback and No. 394 overall prospect in the portal this offseason.