Newsstand: Former Notre Dame assistant named MAC offensive coordinator

Former Notre Dame football assistant coach Gus Ragland is getting his first opportunity as a college offensive coordinator.

On Sunday, On3 college football insider Pete Nakos reported that Miami (Ohio) promoted Ragland to the role. He spent the past three seasons with the RedHawks as their quarterbacks coach on Chuck Martin’s staff. Martin, a former Notre Dame offensive coordinator, is entering his 13th season as Miami’s head coach.

Before making the move to Oxford, Ohio, Ragland spent four seasons on Notre Dame’s coaching staff. He most recently served as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2022. Prior to that, he served as a graduate assistant working with the wide receivers from 2020 to 2021, and also worked as an offensive analyst and assistant running backs coach in 2019.

Ragland is a former Miami quarterback and a 2018 graduate. He ranks sixth in program history with 6,306 passing yards, fourth in completion percentage at 60.2% and fourth with 56 career passing touchdowns.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Irish 2026 quarterback commit Teddy Jarrard had a strong showing at the Battle Miami 7-on-7 tournament last weekend.

Former Irish running back Kyren Williams scored the first touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams against the Chicago Bears in Sunday night’s NFC divisional game. He scored a second touchdown in the fourth quarter.

It’s a day that ends in Y so former Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams is scoring touchdowns — in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/tQBDHzT2gH — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) January 19, 2026

New Irish defensive tackle Tionne Gray — an Oregon transfer — is not shying away from the South Bend snow. He attended high school in St. Louis.

The snow don’t scare me. Can’t wait to play in my new home☘️🫡 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/WO14CtRz4m — Tionne Gray (@tionne_gray) January 18, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“Gray is a space eater with deceptive quickness to also penetrate. While his leverage and technique are still a bit raw, particularly as a pass rusher, he has a lot of physical traits to mold. Gray should develop into an interior presence that forces double-teams and controls the middle of the line of scrimmage. The natural strength and power are really impressive, as is his first-step quickness off the ball for his size.



— ESPN’s Steve Muench on Gray, who it considers the No. 38 overall player in the transfer portal.

