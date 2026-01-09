Newsstand: Former Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees lands Browns head coaching interview

Former Notre Dame offensive coordinator and quarterback Tommy Rees landed his first NFL head coaching interview Thursday.

The Cleveland Browns announced they interviewed Rees for their head coaching vacancy. He spent the 2025 season as the Browns’ offensive coordinator.

“He’s a very talented young coordinator,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters Monday. “He’s held in very high regard, not just in college football, but across the NFL. But again, those are discussions that we have to continue to have.”

During the regular season, the Browns ranked second to last in the NFL in points per game at 16.4 and third to last in yards per game at 262.1. Rees took over play-calling duties after the bye week for the final nine games. In those contests, Cleveland averaged 17 points per game.

Before joining the Browns as tight ends coach and pass game specialist in 2024, Rees served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023. He held the same role at Notre Dame from 2020-22 and was the Irish’s quarterbacks coach from 2017-19.

Rees began his coaching career in 2015 as a graduate assistant for Northwestern. His first NFL position came in 2016 as an offensive assistant with the San Diego Chargers.

Notre Dame Posts of the Day

The Irish women’s basketball team had a big win over Boston College on Thursday night.

Former New Mexico State defensive lineman Ezra Christensen announced an offer from Notre Dame.

Notre dame offered pic.twitter.com/p9hZtIZHup — Ezra Christensen (@EzraChristense5) January 8, 2026

On Thursday, the Irish announced Charlie Partridge as their defensive line coach.

Notre Dame Quote of the Day

“Charlie’s record of developing highly impactful defensive linemen speaks for itself. We are excited to have him joining our staff. His experience in both college football and the NFL, as well as his experience working with Chris Ash, will be very beneficial to our program.”

— Irish coach Marcus Freeman on adding Partidge.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Day