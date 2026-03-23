Former Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli makes major stride in injury recovery | Newsstand
Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli was present at Syracuse’s spring practice Friday, just six weeks after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury against Clemson on Sept. 20. According to Orange coach Fran Brown, it’s his latest giant step toward returning to the field this fall.
“He’ll be ready when it’s time to get back out there,” Brown. “He could go now if you let him go and do it, but I don’t want to chance anything. I want to do what’s best for the ‘S’, so we’re going to wait and make sure. He will be fine, though.”
Syracuse opens the season in just over five months, Sept. 5, against New Hampshire.
With Angeli under center last year, the Orange started the season 3-1. And his efforts were a key reason why. Before going down against Clemson on Sept. 20, he completed 98-156 passes for 1,317 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He still managed to lead the team in completions, yards and touchdowns.
Angeli will get to face Notre Dame in Syracuse to close out the regular season Nov. 28. Last year, the Irish beat the Orange 70-7 on Nov. 22.
Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend
Irish 2026 class four-star QB signee Teddy Jarrard from Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb officially visited Notre Dame over the weekend.
Top 10
- 1New
Jaxon Dollar update
Latest after visit
- 2
New Walk Ons
For spring ball
- 3
Irish make move
For Four-star WR Caldwell
- 4
Cooper Flanagan update
Back for spring ball
- 5
ND makes big move
For 2028 QB Lawrence
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Irish four-star cornerback commit Ace Alston, out of Cincinnati Anderson, unofficially visited Notre Dame on Saturday.
Irish freshman wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Larry Fitzgerald.
Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend
“We know Anthonie can play left tackle at a very high level and help us. Can Will Black do that? You know what I mean? Can that be his spot? Can he own that? Which gives us some more versatility offensively.”
— Irish offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock on moving junior Anthonie Knapp to left guard and redshirt freshman Will Black to left tackle during spring practice.
Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend
- ND trending up for elite WR Julian Caldwell after first visit
- Jaxon Dollar update: Where ND stands with nation’s No. 2 TE after latest visit
- Who are ND’s newest walk-ons? Irish add five to spring 2026 roster
- Anthonie Knapp to left guard: Why it’s happening — for now — and what it means for ND
- How Loren Landow uses context in training ND football players
- What Marty Biagi is looking for in ND’s next kick returner
- ND Recruiting Intel: Star prospects reveal where Irish stand after visit
- Hannah Hidalgo’s dominance keys ND’s first-round tourney romp over Fairfield
- ND makes ‘big jump’ for elite 2028 QB Neimann Lawrence
- With Achilles tear behind him, tight end Cooper Flanagan ready to ‘dominate’ ND spring practice
- Four-star CB Phoenix Evans connects with ND’s Aaron Henry during visit
- Where ND stands with elite 2028 QB Lukas Prock after latest visit
- ND’s loaded junior day recruiting weekend: By The Numbers
- ND rolls out an offense that appears to be both built for speed and up to speed