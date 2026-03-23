Former Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli makes major stride in injury recovery | Newsstand

Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli was present at Syracuse’s spring practice Friday, just six weeks after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury against Clemson on Sept. 20. According to Orange coach Fran Brown, it’s his latest giant step toward returning to the field this fall.

“He’ll be ready when it’s time to get back out there,” Brown. “He could go now if you let him go and do it, but I don’t want to chance anything. I want to do what’s best for the ‘S’, so we’re going to wait and make sure. He will be fine, though.”

Syracuse opens the season in just over five months, Sept. 5, against New Hampshire.

With Angeli under center last year, the Orange started the season 3-1. And his efforts were a key reason why. Before going down against Clemson on Sept. 20, he completed 98-156 passes for 1,317 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He still managed to lead the team in completions, yards and touchdowns.

Angeli will get to face Notre Dame in Syracuse to close out the regular season Nov. 28. Last year, the Irish beat the Orange 70-7 on Nov. 22.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Irish 2026 class four-star QB signee Teddy Jarrard from Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb officially visited Notre Dame over the weekend.

Had a great OV. Thank you Fighting Irish Media for the pics. Looking forward to getting to work @NDFootball @MarcusFreeman_1 @rvfc10 @NCWarriorsFB pic.twitter.com/ZgmXyoOLIy — Teddy Jarrard (@JarrardTeddy) March 22, 2026

Irish four-star cornerback commit Ace Alston, out of Cincinnati Anderson, unofficially visited Notre Dame on Saturday.

I had a great visit getting back home to South Bend visiting @NDFootball spring practice. Thanks @Marcus_Freeman1 @AaronHenry7 @_CoachCod for the love💯 🏠🍀 pic.twitter.com/LkHxeceoJV — Ashton “Ace” Alston (@acemoney_6) March 22, 2026

Irish freshman wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Larry Fitzgerald.

That No. 11 looks familiar.



Here's your first look at Devin Fitzgerald, son of Larry, in a Notre Dame uniform. Fitzgerald looks the part as a true freshman. pic.twitter.com/k24Wyvbzkc — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) March 21, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“We know Anthonie can play left tackle at a very high level and help us. Can Will Black do that? You know what I mean? Can that be his spot? Can he own that? Which gives us some more versatility offensively.”

— Irish offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock on moving junior Anthonie Knapp to left guard and redshirt freshman Will Black to left tackle during spring practice.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend