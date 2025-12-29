Newsstand: Former Notre Dame RB Audric Estimé has breakout game for New Orleans Saints

Former Notre Dame football running back Audric Estimé rushed for a career-high 94 yards and scored his first touchdown for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in a 34-26 win over the Tennessee Titans.

That performance was a long time coming for the former Denver Broncos fifth-round pick.

Estimé, who was drafted No. 147 overall in 2024 after rushing for 2,321 yards and 29 touchdowns during his three-year Notre Dame career, spent just one season in Denver. In 13 games for the Broncos, he rushed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns on 76 carries.

Despite finishing fifth among rookie running backs with 4.1 yards per carry, Denver moved on from the 5-foot-11, 227-pound Estimé after drafting UCF running back R.J. Harvey at No. 60 overall earlier this year. Harvey has averaged 3.9 yards per carry with 512 yards on 131 carries and 7 touchdowns.

After a brief stint on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, Estimé signed with the Saints in October. He has since emerged as a contributor at running back following injuries to starter Alvin Kamara, backup Kendre Miller and third-stringer Devin Neal.

Before Sunday’s game, Estimé had just 11 carries for 41 yards on the season. But after finishing six yards shy of the century mark in Week 17, Estimé has stated his case for a spot on an NFL roster.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Also with the Saints, former Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. scored his first career touchdown.

Kevin Austin Jr.'s first career TD pushes the #Saints in the lead 🙌



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/1CfTcdH49W — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 28, 2025

For the Seattle Seahawks, former Irish safety Julian Love recorded the 13th interception of his NFL career on Sunday.

Former Irish defensive end Aiden Gobaira plans to enter the transfer portal after a bounce-back season at James Madison.

NEW: James Madison standout EDGE Aiden Gobaira plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The former Notre Dame transfer totaled 38 tackles and 4 sacks this season.https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/7xm0uR7B8O — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 28, 2025

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“I have been in communication with Notre Dame a lot lately, and they really want to get me up there for a visit.”

— Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall to Rivals director of recruiting Chad Simmons on Sunday.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend