Details on former Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price's rookie contract | Newsstand

Former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price cashed in with his first NFL contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

On Friday, Price, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, officially signed a four-year, $16.7 million deal. His signing bonus was worth $8.6 million.

“It means a lot just because, and I’m sure everyone has said it, but it’s always been a dream of mine since I was a kid to play in the NFL,” Price said in a statement on Seahawks.com. “Now that I’m actually here, it’s my reality. It’s reality now and I feel amazing.”

Price’s agreement marks the second lucrative contract for a former Irish rookie running back. On May 8, the Arizona Cardinals officially came to terms with Jeremiyah Love on a four-year, $53 million deal that included $35 million due at signing. Love, last season’s Doak Walker Award winner and a Heisman Trophy finalist, was the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

Love and Price were the first two running backs selected in this year’s draft, a feat never before accomplished by a pair of college teammates. The last two running backs from the same school to be selected in the first round were Darren McFadden and Felix Jones, who went No. 4 and No. 22 overall, respectively, out of Arkansas in 2008.

In addition to Notre Dame’s dominant backfield duo, wide receiver Malachi Fields, tight end Eli Raridon, offensive lineman Billy Schrauth and defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio were all selected in the draft. Fields and Raridon were chosen in the third round by the New York Giants and New England Patriots, respectively. Schrauth and Rubio were fifth- and sixth-round picks of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now that Price has put pen to paper, all six Notre Dame draft picks have officially signed their rookie contracts.

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U18 Head Coach @IrishCoachIvey is putting in work at training camp ahead of the 2026 FIBA U18 AmeriCup, which will be held in Irapuato, Mexico from June 9-15. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/5wMmsc6jp0 — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) May 31, 2026

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“My own expectations are that I’m just going to come in and hope to be able to compete, just do my best every day. I know it’s a great tight end room with a lot of talented guys, so I’m going to try and learn from them and come in and just try and get better every day and see where that takes the room.”

— Irish five-star freshman tight end Ian Premer to Blue & Gold senior writer Eric Hansen ahead of his June enrollment.

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