Newsstand: Former Notre Dame safety Taebron Bennie-Powell signs with Boise State

For the second time in two years, a Notre Dame defensive back is headed to Boise State to continue his college football career.

On Sunday, former Irish safety Taebron Bennie-Powell informed Blue & Gold that he has signed with the Broncos out of the transfer portal. He follows former Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey, who transferred to Boise State last offseason.

A product of West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Bennie-Powell appeared in one game during his Irish career. He logged 13 snaps and a tackle in Notre Dame’s 70-7 win against Syracuse on Nov. 22. He will arrive in Boise, Idaho, with three years of eligibility remaining.

According to the 2026 On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings, Bennie-Powell was the No. 112 safety available. On3 regularly updates the 2026 transfer portal industry rankings as new names enter the portal.

Bennie-Powell was more highly regarded as a recruit. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, he was the No. 16 player in Ohio, the No. 39 safety nationally and the No. 449 overall prospect in the 2024 class. He held high school offers from Pittsburgh, Duke, Kentucky and West Virginia.

While in the transfer portal, Bennie-Powell also announced an offer from Central Michigan.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Also on Sunday, former Irish wide receiver KK Smith committed to Michigan State.

Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer and senior writer Eric Hansen reported that defensive lineman Armel Mukam is returning to the Irish after entering the transfer portal.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Notre Dame DL Armel Mukam is returning to the Fighting Irish from the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources tell @EHansenND and me ‼️☘️



He visited Georgia Tech and Virginia, but he's back at Notre Dame. 🫡



Story: https://t.co/uxCizORXmg pic.twitter.com/FJ1SDZBhEx — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) January 11, 2026

The 2001 women’s basketball national championship team returned to South Bend on Sunday.

a big welcome home to our 2001 National Championship team ☘️🏆#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/oWgNgsWcRy — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) January 11, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“I’m challenging them in practice. We’re learning from our mistakes, and we’re getting better. That’s what I love. This group allows me to do that.”

— Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey, the starting point guard on that 2001 Irish title team, told reporters after the game.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend