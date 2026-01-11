Transfer portal: Former Notre Dame WR KK Smith commits to Michigan State

Former Notre Dame football wide receiver KK Smith will continue his college career in the Big 10. On Sunday, On3 college football insider Pete Nakos reported that Smith has committed to Michigan State out of the transfer portal. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

According to the 2026 On3 transfer portal industry rankings, Smith is the No. 208 wide receiver and No. 1,411 overall player available. On3 regularly updates the 2026 transfer portal industry rankings as new names enter the portal.

On Monday, Nakos reported that Smith had entered the transfer portal. Before Sunday’s announcement, Smith posted on his Instagram story earlier in the week that he visited UCLA.

Smith’s departure comes after he received an increased role with the program. Last season, he contributed in 10 games, logged 107 offensive snaps and caught eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Smith played double-digit snaps in four of those outings.

Before last season, he appeared in seven other games, six of which occurred during the 2024 season. Smith missed the 2023 regular season after undergoing offseason surgery on his left shoulder. However, he made his debut in the Sun Bowl against Oregon State. In his career, he has 11 catches for 161 yards and two scores.

A product of Frisco (Texas) Reedy, Smith was a late addition to the Irish in the 2023 cycle. They flipped the Lone Star State pass-catcher from Texas Tech, where he was verbally committed. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Smith was a three-star prospect who ranked as the No. 85 player in Texas, No. 79 wide receiver nationally and No. 527 overall player in the class.

Only Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison, recruited as a walk-on, remain with the program from Notre Dame’s 2023 wide receiver class. Rico Flores Jr. and Braylon James transferred to UCLA and TCU, respectively, after their freshman seasons. Flores is back in the transfer portal, and James missed last season due to injury.

Which other Notre Dame players have also entered the NCAA Transfer Portal?

Here is a look at the other Notre Dame football players in the transfer portal, including the number of years of eligibility they have remaining and their current destinations.