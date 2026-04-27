Former Notre Dame forward Ryder Frost commits to George Washington

Former Notre Dame forward Ryder Frost has committed to George Washington, he announced on Instagram on Monday. The rising sophomore sharpshooter has three years of eligibility remaining.

Frost will join a Revolutionaries team coming off back-to-back winning seasons and hoping to take the next step in the Atlantic 10. He’s the fifth Notre Dame transfer to choose to a new school, with only rising junior guard Sir Mohammed remaining uncommitted.

In 26 appearances, all off the bench, Frost averaged 2.7 points per game. He shot 38.5% from beyond the three-point line, but even on a team that went 13-18 (4-14 ACC) and missed the league tournament, he only averaged 6.2 minutes per game.

Notre Dame had high hopes for Frost in Year 1, believing his deadeye three-point shooting would make him an early contributor. He committed to the Irish over Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Virginia Tech and Syracuse on Sept. 27, 2024, and signed as the No. 79 player in the 2025 class.

Assistant coach Mike Farrelly was Frost’s primary recruiter, securing his services out of Exeter (N.H.) Phillips Exeter Academy and the AAU program Middlesex Magic.

“He can really throw the ball in the hoop,” Farrelly said. “One of the best shooters in the country, deep range, automatic. … Certainly one of the finest shooters in the country, both off the catch and then you see a lot of movement shooters as well.”

Over the summer, Shrewsberry expressed high expectations as well.

“He’s still working defensively, but we’ve moved him around a lot, just to learn a couple different spots,” Shrewsberry said. “You want him to be able to play. You want to find a way to get him out there on the court and help you, because he can. He’s such an elite shooter.”

However, Frost couldn’t master the defensive skills necessary to stay on the court. Part of that issue was physical — he wasn’t big enough to battle post players or laterally quick enough to stay with guards on the perimeter — but part of it was also understanding and executing Shrewsberry’s defensive scheme.

Frost scored 15 and 10 points in Notre Dame’s first two games, respectively, but he cracked double digits only twice all season after that.

By committing to George Washington, Frost likely hopes to take an increasingly common path for college basketball players in the transfer portal era. He’ll likely receive significant playing time in the A-10, where he can refine his game on the court. If all goes well, he’ll eventually transfer back to the high-major level.