Former Notre Dame great Terry Hanratty meets cancer with humor, faith and laughter

Terry Hanratty laughs these days, maybe more than he ever did as he closes in on his 78th birthday in less than two weeks.

Even making himself part of the punchline if necessary.

And to the former Notre Dame All-America quarterback and recent College Football Hall of Fame inductee, humor is very necessary. In fact, it’s part of his plan — part of his victory march, if you will — in how he’s dealing with a recent diagnosis of Stage 4 small cell lung cancer.

“Sometimes ‘Stage 4’ scares people,” Hanratty told Blue & Gold this week in a phone interview. “You know, it just means that it’s spread to another organ. For me, it’s spread a little bit to my liver. I go into [Memorial] Sloan Kettering [Cancer Center], and there’s nobody in there with a broken arm or a broken leg. You know, all of us are there for one reason.

“And the glumness is all over the place. Well, I want to go in and crack a f – – – ing joke. You know, you’ve got to have prayer, and you’ve got to have laughter when you do this stuff.

“As soon as you hear Stage 4 cancer, you go, ‘Oh, I’m dying.’ No, not necessarily. But, you know, we’re all dying. We just can’t tell how or when.”

Until then, Hanratty is going to live his best life.

What post-diagnosis life looks like

That means sharing his story so that others can laugh along with him. It means putting up with the chemo treatments, with his second round coming up next week. It means cracking an f – – – ing joke whenever the mood strikes him.

“It’s nothing that you should be ashamed of,” Hanratty said. “There’s millions of people going through cancer. I talked to my doctor about it and I said, ‘You know, I don’t want to put this out there and sound like I’m some martyr or something like that.’

“She said, ‘Terry, you can do a lot of good. And people would know you’re getting through it. You’re working at it, and you’re keeping a positive attitude. That’s part of the battle, major part.’”

Hanratty resides in New Canaan, Conn., these days and even dabbles in the podcast world on his show Hanratty’s Huddle.

“Google it,” he says.

Google also brings up son Conor’s career as an offensive lineman at Notre Dame (2011-14) as well as the long list of Terry’s accomplishments that led to his Hall of Fame induction in Las Vegas on Dec. 9.

Hanratty’s Hall of Fame credentials

Those include being the quarterback on the 1966 Irish national championship team under legendary coach Ara Parseghian and the two seasons that followed, winning consensus All-America honors in 1968, and finishing in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy voting three times, including a third-place finish in 1968.

It was the following spring that the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers made the Butler, Pa., native a second-round draft pick. He ended up playing eight years in the NFL, seven of them with the Steelers, and picking up two Super Bowl rings — one in 1974 and another in 1975 with Pittsburgh.

Hanratty still has the rings and says he keeps them in his sock drawer.

It was a week before the Hall of Fame induction dinner in Las Vegas that Hanratty learned of his cancer diagnosis.

“I’m doing good,” he said. “I’m doing basically everything I did before I knew I had it. I’m just on a lot of prayer lists now. I love that. And it’s easier to take naps.

“People tell me I’ve lost weight, and I have. They wonder if it’s Ozempic, and it’s not. They tell me I look good, and I’ll always look good.”

Hanratty lets out a hearty belly laugh. Laughing at cancer. Laughing with cancer. Living his best life and trying to help others live theirs.

“My doctor tells me 20 years ago, this may have played out differently,” Hanratty said. “But there’s so many new treatments and good things coming. So, I can appreciate that. And if I can make you laugh, put a smile on your face, then that would be great.”