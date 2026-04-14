Former Notre Dame guard Cassandre Prosper picked by Washington Mystics in second round of WNBA Draft

One week ago to the day, Cassandre Prosper declared for the WNBA Draft to chase a dream and embark on the next phase of her career. That phase will begin in earnest very soon.

Prosper was selected by the Washington Mystics with the No. 19 overall pick in the second round of Monday’s draft. She took a chance on herself by turning professional, with a top-20 draft selection not a given, but speculation of slipping in the draft it doesn’t matter now.

She’s officially a pro.

“I’m just so proud of myself,” Prosper said on the draft stage.

Prosper had one year of eligibility remaining but chose to skip it to turn professional. The 6-3 guard/forward was the ACC’s Most Improved Player in 2025-26. She averaged a career-high 13.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Her previous carer-highs in those respective categories were 8.2 and 4.2, but those figures came by way of appearing in just five games during an injury-shortened 2023-24 season. She was far better, and healthier, this past season than she was in any season before it.

And it’s paid off — quite literally.

It’s because of redshirting in her injury-riddled sophomore season Prosper had one more year to play at Notre Dame if she wanted to utilize it. Blue & Gold spoke to her in the locker room after Notre Dame’s 70-52 loss to UConn in the Elite Eight last month, though, and she sounded then like she knew she was not coming back for a fifth season. She said she was proud of her college career and was going to do whatever was best for her in the immediate future.

What was best for her ended up being hearing her named called in this year’s draft.

Prosper joins a long list of WNBA draftees out of Notre Dame, most recently 2025 selections Sonia Citron, Maddy Westbeld and Liatu King. Prosper played with all three of those players, sharing roster space with Westbeld and Citron for three seasons. King transferred in from Pitt and played with Prosper for one season. In all, Prosper is the 24th WNBA player picked out of Notre Dame.

Prosper and Citron, going into her second year in the league coming off a first season worthy of Rookie of the Year if not for Bueckers’ own brilliance that led to her being bestowed with that honor, will team up with each other in Washington. Citron averaged 14.9 points while shooting 44.5 percent from 3-point range in her first season in the W.

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey, one of the 24 players to get drafted out of ND, gave props to Prosper for being such a program player in her time withe the Irish. When she somewhat unexpectedly committed, Ivey recalls the reasoning being wanting to be a part of the legacy of the new age of Notre Dame women’s basketball; she wanted to be a part of the core that brought the Irish back to national prominence. Sure enough, with Prosper as the second-leading scorer and rebounder on the roster, ND went back to the Elite Eight for the first time in seven years this spring.

“We had an amazing run in the NCAA Tournament ,” Prosper said. “And for me, I’m just so proud of how much I persevered and how much I believed in myself these past four years at Notre Dame. And now I get to move on to the next step. I’m just so excited.”

Prosper enrolled early at Notre Dame three and a half years ago, sacrificing her final semester of grade school in her native Canada, to play 22 games with Notre Dame in the 2022-23 season. She was an important piece of the team worthy of 20-plus minutes per game right away. Ivey said she was also the primary player involved in recruiting events with prospective additions to the squad.

Prosper’s personal legacy at Notre Dame will long be giving everything she had to the team.

“She knows that I love her so much, but it’s because of what she’s done for me and it’s rewarding to receive that back and forth from each other,” Ivey said.