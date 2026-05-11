Former Notre Dame guard Sir Mohammed commits to transfer to Penn

News of Sir Mohammed‘s planned transfer portal entry was the first to leak from the Notre Dame men’s basketball program in late March. On Monday, the sophomore guard became the last of Notre Dame’s six transfer portal departures to find his new college home. Mohammed announced his commitment to transfer to Penn on Instagram.

The 6-foot-6 Mohammed spent his two seasons at Notre Dame mostly coming off the bench. He averaged 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while contributing 71 assists and 70 turnovers in 54 career games with the Irish.

Mohammed, a product of Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park, came to Notre Dame as the consensus gem of Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class. The Rivals Industry Ranking slated him as the No. 29 small forward and No. 83 overall in the class with a four-star rating. Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN all ranked him as a top 100 recruit. On3 excluded Mohammed from its top 150 and gave him a three-star rating.

The higher expectations for Mohammed weren’t quite met during his time at Notre Dame. After Mohammed played the first two games of his freshman, the Irish sidelined him to have surgery for a lower-body injury. He returned to the court in late December after missing 10 games. Mohammed finished the season with a per-game average of 3.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Mohammed returned for his sophomore season in better shape and pushing for more playing time. The latter came early in the season with him starting four of the team’s first seven games in November, but he didn’t stick as a starter. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry opted to use Mohammed off the bench, and he finished the season averaging 16.3 minutes per game.

The improvements for Mohammed between his freshman and sophomore seasons were noticeable but not seismic. He shot 42.0% from the field, 28.6% from 3 and 54.5% from the free throw line, which marked improvements of roughly 4%, 11% and 15%, respectively, from the previous season. However, Mohammed continued struggle with protecting the basketball, which was reflected in 46 turnovers.

Mohammed, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, will try to find more growth in his next stop at Penn. His five former teammates who entered the transfer portal this offseason started finding their landing spots in mid-April: sophomore guard Cole Certa (Clemson), junior guard Markus Burton (Indiana), sophomore forward Garrett Sundra (James Madison), freshman guard Jalen Haralson (Tennessee) and freshman forward Ryder Frost (George Washington).

Notre Dame has been busy trying to replace all the talent that left the program. The Irish have added five transfer portal commitments of their own: Winthrop center Logan Duncomb, Penn guard Ethan Roberts, Gonzaga guard Braeden Smith, Rutgers forward Bryce Dortch and Davidson guard Devin Brown. Notre Dame’s 2026-27 roster is currently projected to be complete with the NCAA-maximum 15 players.