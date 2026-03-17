Former Notre Dame QB Steve Beuerlein reflects on Lou Holtz … the punt returner?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Lou Holtz, punt returner?

The late Notre Dame football coaching icon, put to rest Monday after a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, was actually a linebacker at Kent State University in the late ’50s until an injury nudged him toward coaching while still a student.

But in the “spring” of 1986, ahead of the first of 11 seasons with the Irish, a frustrated Holtz forcefully, and later regretfully, inserted himself into a punt return drill.

The story was shared Monday by Steve Beuerlein, one of a plethora of Holtz Era players who came back to campus to honor their former coach, who died March 4 at age 89. Holtz fashioned a record of 100-30-2 at Notre Dame, including a national title in 1988 and two near misses, all of which highlighted his Hall of Fame résumé.

“He was my coach for one year,” Beuerlein said. “But my coach for life for 40 years.”

But a tragic figure of sorts that inclement day in March of 1986 during spring football practices.

What went wrong

“So, it was a day worse than today,” Beuerlein began, having just trudged through the snow and temps in the 20s to get to Notre Dame Stadium to meet the media. “The wind was blowing. I think it was not cold enough for snow, but it was raining sideways. And it was blowing hard. And, you know, we had Tim Brown. We had Alonzo Jefferson.

“These are guys that were really talented return guys. And [Holtz] wanted to figure out who was going to be our punt returner. And the ball was going up in the air, and nobody could run it down and make the catch in those conditions. And he was getting so frustrated. ‘Can we find someone that can catch a punt on this team?’

“And finally he goes, ‘I’ll show you how to do it.’ He goes out there. He turns his hat around, throws his whistle back. He’s like, ‘Kick the ball.’ So, the punter kicks it, and he’s out there. He’s out there running. Running around. It comes down, and the ball hits him right on top of his finger. And you could hear it pop. ‘Oh, my God.’

“He’s rolling around the ground. He’s going, ‘Trainer, trainer, trainer.’ He shattered his finger. ‘Oh, my God.’ They take him off in a golf cart, but we don’t know what’s going on. Practice obviously continues, and we leave. We get done.

“The next day, he comes in. He’s got a cast on him above his elbow. And he comes in with a straight face, you know. And he gets up to his podium. He puts his cast up there. ‘So, we’ve established it’s pretty difficult to catch punts in South Bend.’”

Nothing came easy for the players in 1986, actually, either — many of whom — like Beuerlein — had been recruited by and played for predecessor Gerry Faust, who had resigned in November of 1985 after five regressive seasons.

But the pain under Holtz was worth the gains the program was making back to relevance and eventually glory.

How Holtz changed Beuerlein

“Football was huge, obviously,” Beuerlein said. “And to learn the lessons we learned about playing football at the highest level were invaluable. But it was the life lessons every day, the experience of learning from him.

“How to carry yourself, how to live your life, how to prioritize things, how to treat your teammates and treat your family and treat people in general. How to focus on what was most important. How to keep God and your faith as the center of all of it — those are things that he preached to us every single day.

“And I only got one year of it, but I promise you, it was a life-changing year. And I’m forever grateful.”

The now 61-year-old California native was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the L.A. Raiders in 1987, the spring after Holtz’s punt return experiment. He ended up playing for 17 seasons with a total of six NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he won a Super Bowl.

“How playing for Lou Holtz for that one season changed my football career?” Beuerlein pondered. “Well, I think I always had the ability. I was a thrower. I wasn’t a runner, although I was a lot more athletic than he ever gave me credit for.

“He used to tell people all the time, ‘If Steve Beuerlein got into a race with a pregnant woman, he’d come in third every time.’ That’s what he used to always say. That’s what he thought of me as a runner.

“But what he helped me with was understanding the significance of every play and realizing situational football. What is the most important thing right now? That’s the lesson he always taught us in life, too.

“What is your most important priority right now? Every day of your living life. Football was the same thing. I learned that lesson very clearly. I think that was probably the most impactful part of it, just to understand that each play, each situation is unique in and of itself. You’ve got to be able to have that focus on what we’re trying to accomplish every play.

“Over the course of years. And had a lot of really, really, you know, amazing, meaningful talks. And not all related to football. I’ve been through my ups and downs, like everybody else, through my career and then after my career. He always knew exactly what to say.

“Even if he only had a minute or two for you, he always knew exactly what to say. And left you feeling better than when the conversation started.”

Beuerlein’s present and ND’s future

These days the husband and father of four is back in California working in the insurance business as a day job. He moonlights as an analyst on the radio broadcasts for Dallas Cowboys games on the Compass Media Networks. He’s going into his third season in that role after a long run with CBS Sports.

Beuerlein still makes time to get back to Notre Dame and to follow Irish football. His daughter, the youngest of his four kids, is a sophomore at ND.

“We had so many great experiences, just she and I, here when she was a kid,” he said. “And there was no doubt in her mind this is what she wanted. And she’s getting to live it out now. She said just the other day, ‘This is better than I even dreamed.’ So things are going really well.”

They both like how well the state of the Notre Dame football program looks, ahead of its first of 15 practices this spring, on Friday.

“Once Lou left, we all hoped someone would bring us back to that level,” Beuerlein said. “I mean we bleed blue and gold. And you want to share in that success, and building that tradition even greater than it is.

“I think we’ve got the right guy right now in Marcus Freeman. He’s doing an unbelievable job. I’m so glad that the university recognizes how important it is to have him here and that he’s honoring his commitment too. He wants to get Notre Dame back there. We all, of course, vicariously live through what’s going on out there in the field.

“We all have ideas and suggestions about what they need or if they’re missing anything. But we all are pulling for them every week, and I think they certainly have the right quarterback in CJ Carr.

“I like his presence. I like the way he carries himself out there. He doesn’t ever seem to get rattled. He seems to always keep his composure, keep his poise, and always thinks and plays in the moment. And I think he’s got an incredible touch on the deep ball down the field.

“He throws a deep ball, I think, better than anybody I’ve seen in Notre Dame in a long time. I think better than anybody in a long, long time. And he just keeps getting better.”