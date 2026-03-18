Full details on every existing Notre Dame football injury entering spring practice

Notre Dame begins spring ball on Friday. In advance of Practice No. 1, head athletic trainer Rob Hunt went in-depth on every existing injury that will affect availability for spring ball.

For those who prefer not to scroll through Hunt’s complete rundown, here is the cliff notes version.

Limited for the start of spring practice:

CB Leonard Moore (ankle)

G Chris Terek (foot)

WR Jaden Greathouse (hamstring)

Limited activity throughout spring practice:

LB Drayk Bowen (right hip labrum)

LB Madden Faraimo (left wrist)

LB Kahanu Kia (left knee)

G Tyler Merrill (right shoulder labrum)

RB Aneyas Williams (right elbow)

Out for spring practice:

CB Khary Adams (right shoulder labrum)

LB Ja’Kobe Clapper (right shoulder labrum)

C Ashton Craig (left ACL)

DT Tiki Hola (right ACL)

OL Charles Jagusah (left humerus fracture)

RB Javian Osborne (left wrist)

WR Quincy Porter (left patella)

WR Brayden Robinson (right ACL)

DT Gordy Sulfsted (left shoulder labrum)

RB Kedren Young (right ACL)

Of the players listed, only two expected contributors could miss time this season due to their current injury: Jagusah and Viliamu-Asa. Jagusah will undergo his fifth surgery following his UTV accident over 4th of July weekend in Wyoming. Hunt is optimistic that he’ll eventually return to full strength, but his timeline remains uncertain. Viliamu-Asa could return for fall camp, but it’s also possible that he’ll miss time in September.

For those who’d like full details on every existing Notre Dame football injury, here’s what Hunt said about each player.

Players with minor injuries who will be limited to begin spring practice, but should be fine for most of it

“[Junior cornerback] Leonard Moore tweaked his ankle over spring break, so we’re just going to protect him through the weekend. So, a mild deal there. He’ll have a full spring of activity.”

“[Redshirt junior guard] Chris Terek‘s got a foot laceration that’s recovering. We’re waiting on the sutures to heal there. He’ll be modified through the weekend.”

“[Redshirt junior wide receiver] Jaden Greathouse, at the end of the winter program, had a mild hamstring strain. He’s on the back end of that, recovering from that. Again, he’s going to have a full spring for himself as we move forward.”

Players who will be limited for most or all of Notre Dame spring practice

“[Senior linebacker] Drayk Bowen had a labrum repair in early January. It’s an injury he had during the season, and the timing of it is just postseason recovery there. He’s about two and a half months out on that. He’s going to have some limited position work and some group work, but he will be non-contact and probably won’t have any full live scrimmage team activity throughout the spring.”

“[Sophomore linebacker] Madden Faraimo had a high school wrist injury. So, he’s been here a year now, but he had a high school wrist injury that’s called a scaphoid fracture. About 10% to 15% of these don’t ever heal fully, and he battled with it most of the season. So, at the end of the season, we kind of determined a plan to best serve him. It’s a complex surgery. They took a piece of bone from your knee, off the end of your femur, and then replaced that along with the vascular structures to the wrist.

“So, he has a little knee procedure, a little wrist procedure, and it’s about a 10- to 12-week recovery. He’s at 10 weeks right now. He’s in a cast. We’re going to pull the pin here in a couple weeks, and he’s going to be non-contact, similar to Drayk, throughout the spring, but it’s a complex recovery. The recovery is about 98% successful, so we feel really good about that. It kind of decreases odds [of re-injury], and he’ll have a great summer but will be modified through the spring.”

“[Redshirt junior linebacker] Kahanu Kia had a left knee scope about two weeks ago, just a cleanup procedure on his knee. We expect him, in a couple weeks, to be back fully with our defensive side of the football.”

“First high school injury, [freshman guard] Tyler Merrill had a labrum repair on his shoulder. He’s about four and a half months out. It’s about a six-month recovery for what his procedure was. So, he’ll be out for spring, and he’ll be kind of in limited drill work, but he’s not going to be doing any team activity or any contact stuff. We’re going to continue to build his strength. The good part for us is we were able to capture him kind of at the back end or the middle of his rehab process, so taking over that has been a good thing for us in terms of getting him ready for a full summer.”

“[Junior running back] Aneyas Williams had a postseason elbow surgery. He’s about eight weeks out on his elbow surgery. He had a muscle repair and a ligament repair there. He’s doing great. He’s in non-contact. He’s going to do plenty of drill work, some 7-on-7-type of activities, but he’ll be non-contact and no physical activity with that arm, per se. He’ll be marked with a red jersey to protect him, and he’ll get plenty of work. He’s in a really good spot for himself relative to being full for the summer.”

Players who are OUT for all of Notre Dame spring practice

“[Freshman cornerback] Khary Adams, on his physical exam that he had when he got here, we identified a labrum tear in his shoulder as well as an unstable shoulder, and so we wanted him to go through all of our winter program. So, he had the full winter program, and then we timed it up right before spring break so he had limited academic misses there for himself. It’s going to be a four- to five-month recovery, so timing for him is perfect. He had a great off-season program. Now he’ll recover from the shoulder and be full for us in midsummer and not have any problems with that as he enters into fall camp.”

“Similarly, [freshman linebacker] Ja’Kobe Clapper had a labrum repair just before he arrived here on campus, actually the day before. He’s about two-and-a-half months in. He’s going to be out for spring and have a full summer.”

“[Redshirt senior center] Ashton Craig is four and a half months in on his ACL that he suffered last season. He’s in a really good spot. He’s really, really attacked his rehab, and he’s in a really good position right now building strength. This is ACL No. 2 two for him. I don’t know that that kicks out his timeline any longer, but it does probably slow down a little bit of the strength gains that we’re able to capture relative to a single ACL. He’s going to have a good summer, and as he builds strength and transitions to a return to play, he’ll be back for the fall there.”

“[Freshman defensive tackle] Tiki Hola had an ACL injury late in his high school season. He’s three months in on his recovery. He’s rehabbing with us. He’s going through our winter program modified, and will be out for the spring.”

“[Freshman running back] Javian Osborne just arrived in January. He has a similar injury to what Madden had, and so he went through our winter program, and he too had a complex wrist procedure. So we took the medial femoral condyle part of the bone, restored that back into his wrist along with the vascular structures. He’s on that 10- to 12-week recovery as well. He’ll miss all of spring, and we’ll have a healthy wrist when we enter into the summer.”

“[Sophomore wide receiver] Quincy Porter had a knee injury during his time at Ohio State. He had the surgery as he entered into the portal. He’s about 10 weeks in and beginning his RTP [return-to-play] process, along with his rehab side of things. So, he’ll miss spring but will have a full summer of activity and expect him to be full for the fall camp.”

“[Freshman wide receiver] Brayden Robinson had a late-season high school ACL injury. He’s 4 months in and progressing nicely. Really glad that he’s here with us in our rehab process. Expect him to do really well here over the next couple months and have a 100% recovery.”

“[Redshirt freshman defensive tackle] Gordy Sulfsted is 2 1⁄2 months out on a labrum repair for his shoulder. That was a postseason repair for him during the spring. He’ll return for the summer as well.”

“[Junior linebacker] Kyngstonn [Viliamu-Asa] is 3 months out on his ACL injury. This is ACL No. 2 for him. He had one in his sophomore year of high school, so that’s a little bit challenging in terms of your graft site choice, but he is doing really, really well. We did some testing yesterday, and he’s in perfect position for 3 months in, relative to his strength gains. Expect him to be really active in the summer. And if he builds his strength and continues to move the way we expect him to do, then he will be somewhere in the early fall stage, maybe training camp. But again, that timeline is going to be based off of his recovery timelines and recovery milestones that we expect him to hit.”

“[Redshirt sophomore running back] Kedren Young is a little bit over 7 months out, and is in great position. He’s not going to do spring ball, but he’s in an active return-to-play progression, with myself and our strength staff. His strength looks really good right now, and he’s just got to move through our change of direction, running, all those types of activities as we go through the next couple months. And the hope is that when he returns to campus in early June that he has a completely unrestricted summer, and he’s ready to go for fall camp.”

Full details on redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Charles Jagusah, who is OUT for spring practice after missing all of 2025

“Charles Jagusah, obviously everyone knows that he injured himself over the 4th of July weekend and had a really severe injury to his humerus. And I’m going to explain it in a little bit more detail. He’s had a bumpy road relatively in terms of that recovery. It’s a complex injury and a severe injury, and he’s just had ups and downs through it.

“He’s had four subsequent surgeries. He’s got a final surgery today, but [he had surgery after] the injury itself. [Then], about two weeks afterwards, he had a clean-out procedure just relative to his wound closure, so that was surgery No. 2. In September, the hardware, due to the bone not healing, failed, so the hardware was exchanged in September, and we were hopeful at that time that the injury would begin to heal. It did not.

“In January, the hardware was taken out again, and we were able to identify some infection that was in there, probably from the initial injury. So, he’s gone through a sense of antibiotics and antibiotic seeding into the bone. That hardware now is going to go back in, so the bone will be grafted again today, and we’re extremely hopeful. We’re really optimistic. We think that the infection was probably inhibiting some of his bone growth, and now he’s in a position without infection. The bone will be grafted and stabilized, and this will allow him to fully heal. He’s got more to go. There’s a lot more rehab involved.

“There’s a lot more time that he’s got to put in there, but he’s gone through a lot, and, again, we’re really optimistic. We do think that he’ll return, but his timeline, as we kind of shared at the early onset, is undetermined at this point. Once his bone heals and his muscles are strong, we’ll enter into the return-to-play side of things, but really optimistic there.”