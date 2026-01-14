Full statement from Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on disproven accusations

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was not charged with a crime after a local wrestling coach accused him of battery during his son’s wrestling meet on Jan. 3. On Wednesday, Freeman spoke to local reporters for the first time since the allegation came to light and addressed it with a prepared statement.

Freeman was exonerated by video evidence and witness statements, both of which made it clear that he did nothing wrong. Notre Dame Athletics released a statement shortly after the accusations were reported, calling them “totally unfounded” and saying the accuser, New Carlisle (Ind.) New Prairie assistant wrestling coach Curtis Fleeger, “verbally accosted” Freeman’s son, Vinny.

Here is Freeman’s full, 397-word statement:

“We have a lot of football to cover, including some new staff and portal additions, and I’m happy to get into that. But before we do that, I want to address the recent accusations made against me, and it’s important for me to speak on behalf of my family and myself.

“First of all, I want to thank Notre Dame for their support and immediate response to this matter. I’m grateful for the trust and defense of me even before the video was ever released. I also want to thank the Penn high school administration, the community and countless others who reached out to me and my family.

“I want to commend the journalists who handled their reporting with integrity. I know many of you in this room were aware of the situation as it was unfolding, and I appreciate your patience and not rushing to report without having all the facts and information. It is also important to me to express my extreme disappointment with one particular local media outlet and a reporter who I believe chose to do the opposite. Had they handled themselves more professionally and waited for more facts to become available, this would not have become a sensationalized story, making national headlines. Because they chose not to do so, my family and I have been dragged through the mud unnecessarily with clickbait headlines.

“The reality is I behaved in a respectful and professional manner while protecting my family, and that should have been the only headline. Journalistic integrity should matter. Upholding ethical principles in news reporting with accuracy and fairness should matter. I know I’m a public figure and I understand the scrutiny that comes from that. That scrutiny should not extend to my children or any other child of a public figure.

“Lastly, I want to thank the Mishawaka Police Department and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for their efforts in this matter. They examined all the evidence, including video footage and witness statements and concluded that no criminal battery took place, and that no charges should be filed. I was confident in this outcome, because I know I did not intentionally touch anyone in a rude, angry or disrespectful way.

“I’m glad this matter has been thoroughly reviewed and resolved. Out of respect for everyone involved, I won’t comment further and we’ll move forward with my family and team.”

For more on the accusations made against Freeman and the evidence disproving them, click here: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman not charged in battery allegation