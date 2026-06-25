Gauging the Notre Dame football newcomers following June OTAs | Irish Intel

The trap door in awarding Notre Dame freshman tight end Ian Premer a fifth star late during his recruiting cycle was whether his Tyler Warren-type versatility and dominance and his big numbers in the stat column were all inflated because he was producing all of that against high school competition in rural Kansas.

Well, Premer is not in Kansas anymore. And the impressions that the 6-foot-6, 240-pound June arrival has made on his Irish coaches and teammates in his first two and a half weeks of offseason training activities (OTAs) at ND is that of a player on a trajectory to make an early and lasting impact.

“Going to be outstanding,” a source told Blue & Gold. “I mean, he’s everything that [the Irish] thought he would be, is probably the best way to describe it. Really athletic, tough kid, really smart. Exciting.

“He’s swimming mentally, there’s no doubt about that. But when he gets zeroed in and knows what he’s doing, it’s fun to watch him out there run around.”

Since the Irish had 25 early enrollees in the freshman class, that left only Premer and four other freshmen who were working out with the team and taking college classes for the first time in June. Transfer cornerback DJ McKinney, who had to finish his degree work at Colorado online during spring semester, is also taking classes at ND and going through workouts with his Irish teammates for the first time.

Notre Dame closed the book Wednesday on the coach-led OTAs for the summer. They completed seven sessions, and word from trusted sources is that momentum from a strong spring has picked up this summer with both the new additions and players returning from injuries.

“I think they’re going to be salty on defense and hard to stop on offense,” one source said, “so that’s a pretty good combination, and so I think they’re right where they’re supposed to be for this time of year. And it’ll be interesting to watch from afar the kids kind of take this thing over in July and see where they steer it.”

The team leaders among players take over starting Monday and will lead eight OTA practice sessions in July, without pads and without coaches around. The July sessions can be filmed, and the coaches can provide feedback ahead of the start of preseason training camp which will get underway in early August.

The Irish open the season Sept. 6 at Green Bay, Wis., in a Shamrock Series matchup against Wisconsin.

Teddy Jarrard enters the QB2 race

With returning starter and redshirt sophomore CJ Carr entrenched at the top of the Notre Dame quarterback depth chart, the real intrigue this offseason is who becomes his primary understudy. And none of the three options has taken a single snap in a college game yet.

Redshirt freshman Blake Hebert and true freshman Noah Grubbs shared backup QB snaps during Notre Dame’s 15 spring practices. This month, Teddy Jarrard entered the competition.

Jarrard reclassified from the 2027 class this winter to sign with the Irish in February and be part of the freshman class. He turned 18 in January, and took online classes his final semester of high school, graduating in late April.

That allowed the 6-4, 207-pound Kennesaw, Ga., product the flexibility to attend QB meetings via Zoom in the spring and work on learning the Irish playbook and working out with his private QBs coach Ron Veal in the Atlanta area.

And yet …

“He’s lost in tall weeds like most young quarterbacks would be,” a source said. “He’s scrambling to catch up. This is kind of his first time getting it all. Even though he was on Zoom a lot over the course of the winter and spring ball and stuff like that, actually being the guy taking the snap and being out there doing it is obviously a whole different experience.”

All three will get a chance to prove themselves in August training camp, but sources believe this will likely be a Grubbs-Jarrard battle eventually.

“The talent level is undeniable as far as his ability to spin it,” a source said. “Right now I’m sure it’s just kind of all in a cluster in his head right now. It’s a lot for somebody who’s just kind of trying to get their feet underneath them.”

Gauging the new O-linemen

Kicker Micah Drescher and offensive linemen Ben Nichols and Greg Patrick are the other later-arriving freshmen.

The 6-5, 320-pound Nichols is working at guard and cross-training at center, while the 6-6, 281-pound Patrick is working at tackle while also cross-training at center. The Irish break up their 20 offensive linemen into two groups, with these two freshmen working with the developmental group.

“You like the way they move athletically,” a source said. “Both have done a nice job. They’ve got a long way to go, obviously, but the early signs are pretty positive with both of those kids.”