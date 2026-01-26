How Hannah Hidalgo fell on a sword but didn't speak the total truth of Notre Dame women's basketball

How Hannah Hidalgo fell on a sword but didn't speak the total truth of Notre Dame women's basketballby: Tyler Horka26 minutes agotbhorkaRead In AppNotre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) fixes her headband after a play during an NCAA women's basketball game against No. 22 North Carolina at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in South Bend. (Photo by MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Hannah Hidalgo went to bat for Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey. But she couldn't tell the total truth. Let Blue & Gold do that for her.