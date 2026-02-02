Hannah Hidalgo heroics, elevated team effort snap Notre Dame's two-game skid at Stanford

Notre Dame has lived in a harrowing and sobering state of realizing Hannah Hidalgo can only do so much and the Fighting Irish aren’t always going to win even when she puts forth a brilliant effort.

Sunday, she put forth a brilliant effort indeed. And she was propped up by plenty of production from teammates, too, for Notre Dame to snap a two-game skid and take care of Stanford, 78-66.

Hidalgo had 37 points 16 of 26 shooting as well as 9 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists. More importantly, the Irish out-rebounded the Cardinal 45-35 and scored 50 points in the paint to the home team’s 28.

They tore the margins wide open in the hustle areas. Hidalgo threw haymakers every time it seemed Stanford was going to make a run to defend home court. She was better than she was Thursday at Cal in an 80-69 loss. So were the rest of the Irish (14-8, 6-5 ACC).

They subsequently salvaged half of their Bay Area road trip, one that spanned six days and five nights.

“We didn’t want to go home 0-2,” Hidalgo said. “That was really key for us, just to do whatever it takes to get the victory.”

It was exactly the way the Irish have to win, Hidalgo doing her thing and the rest of Notre Dame’s roster doing enough to make sure there isn’t a significantly deficient problem area — which has often being rebounding and surrendering too many points in the paint while squandering too many opportunities to score in the same spots on the other side of the floor.

Even with six losses in nine games in January and two consecutive defeats going into a road test in a tough place to play, Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey felt Sunday’s result coming.,

“The last couple games, we have been fighting all the way, tooth and nail,” Ivey said. “This group is not letting up.”

Redshirt junior guard KK Bransford played for the first time since mid-December. She missed 13 games with a knee injury. She only scored 2 points in 13 minutes, but she gave something the Irish hadn’t had in a month and a half — a second body off the bench. Notre Dame was finally able to play with a seven-player rotation, which presented Stanford (15-8, 4-6) with a different look than the one previous ACC opponents took advantage of.

There was no taking advantage of Notre Dame as far as getting to the basketball went, and that went a long way in determining the outcome of the game. Exactly one week prior, no Notre Dame player had more than 4 rebounds in a home loss to Clemson. Four Irish players exceeded that total at Stanford. Center Malaya Cowles led the way with 11. Hidalgo had her 9, Cassandre Prosper had 8 and Iyana Moore had 5.

It was an all-around affair on the boards. The Irish needed one of those in the worst way.

“I love the way that we played together,” Ivey said. “We played so sound together. It was a lot of fun to be a part of.”

It still wouldn’t have panned out the way it did without Hidalgo’s heroics. She made as many shots as Stanford’s top-two scorers combined and only scored two fewer points than they did on eight fewer shots. If all those numbers are a lot to think about, dumb it down this way — she was the best player on the floor, it wasn’t close and it was the primary catalyst for Notre Dame’s victory.

The much more well-rounded contributions from the Irish’s other players were useful and mandatory. Notre Dame needs the same thing moving forward if it wants any chance to be talked about as an NCAA Tournament team. But the Irish also need Hidalgo to be exactly what Ivey said she was Sunday and what she has proven herself to be for the better part of three seasons in a Notre Dame jersey.

One of the best players in the sport. As it’s been so many times before, it was Hidalgo’s world this weekend and we were all just living in it. The Cardinal sure wish that wasn’t the case.

“The way that she controlled the game, the way that she got downhill, she was pretty much unstoppable,” Ivey said. “So proud of her leadership. I’m proud of her energy, effort and the way that she carries us. It’s just amazing.”