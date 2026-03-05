Hannah Hidalgo leads Notre Dame to ACC Tournament second-round win vs. Miami

Miami looked like a better basketball team for over half of the game the last time the Hurricanes played against Notre Dame, leading for over 25 minutes of clock time in South Bend on Jan. 22. The Canes led the Fighting Irish for just over half of the first quarter Thursday in the ACC Tournament.

That was it. It was just about all Irish after that.

Notre Dame won, 69-54, to advance to the quarterfinals Friday at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga. Most importantly, as they have for all of the last month, the Irish (21-9) showed how far they’ve advanced past who they were when an ACC Tournament victory of any kind, even as a No. 5 seed against 12th-seeded Miami (17-14), seemed unlikely. Heck, beating Miami way back then seemed unlikely.

It’s different now.

“This team is resilient, is what I’ll say,” head coach Niele Ivey said. “They believe. They trust each other. We’ve been fighting. We’ve been working all season long. Have had some injuries, have had some highs and some lows, but they always come to work every day. This is an incredible group of young women I get a chance to coach. I love them so much, and everybody has gotten better. Everybody trusts each other. Our chemistry is phenomenal.”

The results, eight wins in nine games, speak for themselves. Notre Dame is playing better defense, as evidenced by holding Miami to four second-quarter points by way of a stifling zone for which the Hurricanes couldn’t come up with a combatant. Notre Dame is deeper, as evidenced by the seventh player in the rotation, Gisela Sanchez, putting the finishing touches on a first half cushion that climbed to 14 points. Only six Irish players logged minutes against the Hurricanes in January.

Hannah Hidalgo put a depleted Notre Dame over the top against Miami a month and a half ago. In early March, the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year put the the Irish out of reach.

With so much good going on around her, like the ACC’s Most Improved Player in Cassandre Prosper coming back into her own with 12 points after an uncharacteristically listless performance this past Sunday at Louisville, it was easier for Hidalgo to do good of her own. She always seems to be doing good of her own anyway, no matter what. Thursday was status quo.

Hidalgo had 28 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. Her jumper was pure. Her finishing was unbelievable; she had three and-1 opportunities in the third quarter alone. Her creation for teammates was exquisite. Of course, her tenacious defense was insurmountable. Everything she did was a detriment to Miami’s upset chances and a catalyst for Notre Dame taking care of business and moving on to getting a second crack at taking down No. 4 seed NC State (20-9).

“You’ve got to have urgency, especially when you’re going up against Hannah,” Miami point guard Ahnay Adams said. “She’s coming — especially if she gets hot like that, back-to-back and-1s and stuff like that, you know she’s going to come hard for the ball.”

“Her presence, everyone feels it,” Prosper added. “Offensively, defensively. She’s just amazing on the court.”

Hidalgo’s sidekick for most of the year, Prosper made big first-half buckets in the paint but she was 0-of-6 from three. Notre Dame, as a team, was only 5-of-17. There was a time when three-point shooting was the Irish’s X-Factor. With it, they could overcome their deficiencies and play winning basketball. Without it, they were in danger of losing to anybody. Well, they didn’t have it in their first game of the tourney and they still maintained a double-digit advantage for most of the afternoon. That’s because there aren’t as many devastating deficiencies as there were before.

As aforementioned, the defense has come a long way. That’s the first thing, in addition to Hidalgo’s brilliance, to point to as for why Notre Dame has won six consecutive games. The Irish rebounded well, winning the overall battle of the boards 32-30 and holding a 12-7 edge in offensive rebounds. They had fewer turnovers, Miami giving the ball away 18 times and Notre Dame coughing it up 12.

“This team has really grown,” Ivey said. “We’ve matured. We’ve fought. We believe and we’ve trusted each other. That’s why we’re at this point peaking at the right time.”

The Hurricanes made a scarier than necessary early fourth-quarter run, outscoring the Irish 10-0 in the first six minutes of the final frame, but it still wasn’t enough to completely come back. Notre Dame did enough in building its through three quarters lead to hold on in the end. And remember the player who scored the final points of the first half? Sanchez, the last one off the bench? She buried a three to stop the bleeding and end Miami’s spurt. All hands on deck.

It’ll need to remain that way, with everyone playing a part, to beat the Wolfpack again Friday. The Irish defeated them in South Bend, 79-67, on Feb. 15. NC State is 3-1 and rested up since then having earned the fourth and final double-bye in the ACC bracket. The Pack were rather lifeless in the first meeting. Notre Dame can’t bank on that the second time around.

“NC State, they’re a great team,” Hidalgo said. “And when they’re hot, they’re hot. And so, honestly, I think it’s a matter of continuing what we’ve been doing, continuing to play together, to share the ball and then get stops on defense.”

BOX SCORE: NOTRE DAME 69, MIAMI 54