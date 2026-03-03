Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo repeats as ACC Player of the Year, ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Back-to-back. Notre Dame junior guard Hannah Hidalgo is once again the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year, a pair of awards she also claimed as a sophomore in 2025. This is Hidalgo’s third consecutive ACC DPOY designation, making it a three-peat on that front.

The Atlantic Coast Conference head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel, comprised of media members who cover the league, cast their votes earlier this week, and they came to the same consensus they did a year ago — there is no better all-around player in the ACC than Hidalgo.

“In my opinion, she’s arguably one of the best players in the country,” Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said. “One of the best two-way players in the country.”

She averages 25.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 5.4 assists per game for the Irish (20-9, 12-6 ACC), winners of five consecutive games and the No. 5 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament. She’s putting up career-best numbers in every one of those categories but assists, and she’s not far off there, either; her personal high in assists per game is 5.5 as a freshman.

Hidalgo became the fastest player in Notre Dame and ACC history to reach 2,000 career points when she did it in 86 games earlier this season. She has 2,281 points in 96 career games so far. In all 96 of those, she’s scored at least 10 points. That’s the Notre Dame program record for consecutive 10-plus-point games.

Hidalgo also holds the Notre Dame program record for most steals (441), most 20-point games (73), most 30-point games (18) and most points in a game (44). Her 44-point game came on the same night she set an NCAA record for steals in a game with 16. The Irish beat Akron, 85-58, on Nov. 12, 2025, in that historic outing.

Ivey called Hidalgo the team’s “engine” this past Sunday after she erupted for 30 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals in a win at then-No. 10 Louisville. There were pundits with pull still calling it a serious tossup between Hidalgo and Duke’s Toby Fournier for ACC Player of the Year going into the final day of the regular season. Hidalgo silenced them and made it no debate.

Even with all of the record-breaking throughout the year, Hidalgo saved her quintessential best for last; the Louisville game was the one in which she most asserted herself as undeniable and invaluable winner. She made an old-fashioned three-point play to break a 60-all tie with two minutes left and secured a steal that set up a pair of insurance free throws, of which she drained both, in the final 20 seconds.

“She put that on fully display, everything that we’ve seen here and everything that she’s done statistically, the records that she’s broken, but also playing her best basketball on the biggest stage,” Ivey said.

By the way, lost in the lore of her brilliance, she did break a record against Louisville. So she checked that box in her best-for-last game, too. It was a taking down of her own record, in fact, for steals by a Notre Dame player in a single season. She has 162. She set the previous mark of 160 as a freshman.

The only player who can best Hidalgo is Hidalgo. She is your two-time reigning ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

“She solidified with her performance on Sunday,” Ivey said.