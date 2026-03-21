Hannah Hidalgo’s dominance keys Notre Dame’s first-round tourney romp over Fairfield

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four miles up the road from where the Notre Dame women’s basketball program captured the 2018 national championship, the current Irish team started its quest to be — at the very least — bracket disruptors.

First, sixth-seeded Notre Dame needed to avoid being a bracket bustee itself against 11 seed Fairfield, the most prolific 3-point-making team in the country, in the tournament’s first round.

Junior All-American Hannah Hidalgo was so dominant and mesmerizing in ND’s 79-60 dismissal of the Stags (28-5), Saturday at the Schottenstein Center on the Ohio State University campus, the postgame press conference turned into more of a Q&A about Notre Dame’s second-round opponent, the host and third-seeded Buckeyes (27-7), than anything having to do with Fairfield.

And Monday’s matchup for the Irish (23-10) — at a time still TBD — is intriguing because of how the teams match up, because of what’s at stake and because of the history of the two coaches, ND’s Niele Ivey and Ohio State’s Kevin McGuff, who as an Irish assistant coach on the 2001 ND team that Ivey as a point guard helped capture the national title.

“He was my coach, like you mentioned, but also one of my mentors,” Ivey said. “We are very close. Godmother to one of his daughters. His wife [Letitia] is one of my best friends. She was a coach and graduated from Notre Dame.

“So, he’s family. So hate that this was the road, obviously, but he’s somebody that I love. I love their whole family and it’s going to be exciting to play them on Monday.”

But about the Fairfield game

Hidalgo essentially sucked the excitement out of Saturday’s first-round matchup, flirting with a quadruple-double before Ivey opted to pull her midway through the fourth quarter with Notre Dame ahead 72-49.

She finished with 23 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 8 steals. The 8 steals represent a new Irish record for an NCAA Tournament game, They also nudged Hidalgo past Dawn Staley into second place on the ACC career steals list, with 454.

It was the 100th collegiate game for the 5-foot-6 guard and her 100th straight game in which she scored in double figures.

“There’s not a lot of people out there like her,” Fairfield coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis said. “She’s very one-of-a-kind. But we love playing against players who are going to make us make better decisions and challenge us and bring some adversity.

“So, it was a good learning moment for certainly our returners, and she’s a great player and an All-American for a reason.”

And Fairfield, in turn, was a valuable learning experience for the Irish. Notre Dame’s bigs, Malaya Cowles and Gisella Sanchez, got in early foul trouble. And because Fairfield’s game is so 3-point-shot-centric, the Irish couldn’t swap out their man defense and play zone.

Prosper, Moore rise to the occasion

So, 6-3 guard Cass Prosper took on the post role on both ends of the floor and finished with 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals in a team-high 37 minutes logged.

“I love my team, and I think it was a great opportunity this year to play inside more and develop my game in that sense,” Prosper said. “I knew that I was going to get mismatches inside, whichever way that I was going to be used. So, taking advantage of that and then making sure that I can help my teammates whenever I need to do that.”

Fairfield, the No. 13 team in scoring defense coming on, managed to make the Irish play a half-court game. There were only 4 fastbreak points all game combined for both teams, all on Hidalgo steals. In the halfcourt, though, Vanderbilt transfer Iyana Moore continued her late-season surge, adding 18 points with four 3s. Collectively, Notre Dame was on brand defensively holding its 12th straight opponent under 50 percent shooting (38% from the Stags), and forcing 19 turnovers.

“What we wanted to do today was punch ’em in the face first,” Prosper said. “So we want to do the same thing [Monday] and make sure that we take their confidence away from the start. So, that’s going to take a lot of defensive intensity.”

Notre Dame’s best punch actually came to start the second half, with an 11-2 run that turned a 36-24 halftime edge into a 47-26 command. The Stags were 1-for-6 from the field during that stretch with 6 turnovers.

“We were really locked in on kind of shutting them down, running them off the [3-point] line and being intentional with making them score two points instead of three,” Hidalgo said before being peppered with questions about Ohio State and fellow All-America guard Jaloni Cambridge, who scored a game-high 21 points in the Buckeyes’ 75-54 romp over 14 seed Howard earlier on Saturday.

“I watched a lot of her game, and we played together at USA [for the national team in international competition],” Hidalgo said of Cambridge. “So, it will be really exciting. We played against each other at trials and everything like that. So we’ve had this matchup before a couple times.

“But it’s super exciting. Another phenomenal guard like Jaloni, and to be able to go head-to-head with her, it’s going to be a fun game. Two quick guards too. She’s extremely fast. She ran track, so the footspeed is going to be crazy.”

NOTRE DAME 79, FAIRFIELD 60: Boxscore