'His legacy will live on': Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman remembers Lou Holtz on 'Good Morning Football'

Marcus Freeman remembers growing up in Ohio and watching Lou Holtz‘ heyday with Notre Dame football.

That made it all the more meaningful when Holtz, who passed away at the age of 89 on Wednesday, reached out and offered his support after Freeman was named head coach at Notre Dame, he explained on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” And Holtz’ mentorship didn’t stop there.

“He’s got so much wisdom, but he would always reach out during tough times,” Freeman said. “He was intentional about reaching out after every loss, and he never wanted anything but just to offer his support. He means so much to this football program and to me personally, and he’ll be missed.”

Freeman went on GMFB on Thursday, where he discussed the legendary former Notre Dame head coach’s passing. His appearance was booked before Holtz’ death was announced Wednesday, but he took the opportunity to remember what Holtz meant to him, to Notre Dame and to college football itself.

“Listen, when you think of his career, you think of greatness,” Freeman said. “You think of excellence. I still hear the year of 1988, the national championship year, every day around here. But I think you think about his teams as a whole, his tenure as a whole at Notre Dame. The impact he made on this university. Like, everybody loved Coach Holtz.”

Freeman said that one day, he wants to be remembered the same way Holtz is.

“Everybody talks about him in a way that as a current head coach, you say, ‘You know what, when I’m done coaching or when my time is up, I hope I can make an impact the way Coach Holtz did,'” Freeman said. “At Notre Dame, but also in college football. So, his legacy will live on, and his impact will still be felt in South Bend.”

