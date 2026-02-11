Notre Dame among six favorites for No. 1 safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson

Five-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson’s recruitment took an unexpected turn Wednesday, and Notre Dame remains along for the ride.

The San Diego Cathedral Catholic standout has narrowed his list to six schools. His decision comes just two days after he told Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney that he had scheduled spring unofficial visits to eight programs: Miami, Oregon, Texas, USC, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and Notre Dame.

Now, Ohio State and Alabama are no longer in the mix for the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 1 safety in the 2027 class, but the Irish remain. According to Gorney, the 6-foot, 180-pounder still plans to visit Notre Dame the weekend of April 25 for the Blue-Gold Game. It will be his second trip to campus.

Fa’alave-Johnson, also the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 1 recruit in California and the No. 16 player nationally, first visited South Bend for the Texas A&M game on Sept. 13. During the trip, he spoke with former Cathedral Catholic linebacker Madden Faraimo’s parents and spent extended time with recruiting staffer Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, highlighting his clear connections to the Irish.

That did not stop USC from gaining traction in November. Fa’alave-Johnson was on commit watch for the Trojans after Gorney, Rivals vice president of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins all predicted he would choose USC.

Rather than shutting down his recruitment, Fa’alave-Johnson took a step back and remained open to other schools, including Notre Dame, which made a major push for him in January.

Head coach Marcus Freeman, wide receivers coach Mike Brown and former defensive backs coach Mike Mickens all visited Fa’alave-Johnson’s school during the recruiting contact period. Though Mickens has since left Notre Dame to become the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive backs coach, his departure has not affected the Irish’s standing in Fa’alave-Johnson’s recruitment.

In addition to Notre Dame, Fa’alave-Johnson acknowledged January visits with coaches from USC, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, California, Miami, UCLA, Ohio State, and Michigan. Like Freeman, the head coaches from Oregon (Dan Lanning), USC (Lincoln Riley), California (Tosh Lupoi) and Michigan (Kyle Whittingham) also visited Fa’alave-Johnson.

The attention from schools across the country is well-deserved. Fa’alave-Johnson is one of the top two-way players in the nation.

In 12 games last season, he carried much of the Cathedral Catholic offense. On the ground, he rushed for 1,265 yards and 21 touchdowns on 128 carries. He also caught 35 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.

On defense, Fa’alave-Johnson recorded 38 tackles (26 solo), one tackle for loss, four pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. While pundits project him to play safety at the next level, he could also see time at running back.