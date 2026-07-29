Horka bids goodbye to Blue & Gold and Notre Dame football after unforgettable five years

I had plans to host my father in South Bend for Miami vs. Notre Dame in November. He had plans to tag along with me to the Fighting Irish’s regular season finale in his home state of New York a few weeks later. He was born and raised in Auburn, 30 miles southwest of Syracuse.

He visited me for Notre Dame’s game against NC State last fall, and he was hooked. Again. He grew up a Notre Dame fan because of his father, and he rediscovered some of his affinity for the Fighting Irish by simply spending one home game weekend in South Bend. It was the first time he’d done so in my five years on the beat and the first ND game he’d been to, period, since the 1978 Cotton Bowl.

It’ll likely be the last one he attends for quite some time. Again.

It’ll make no sense for him to be in South Bend for the Miami game or in Syracuse for the game against the Orange. I won’t be there either. And the reason I won’t does make sense. All of it in the world.

I’m going home.

The next time my dad visits to see me do what I love and what I’ve done every year since I graduated college in 2018, he won’t need to get on an airplane. He can just get in the car and drive a few hours to the very place I called home for four years until graduation.

The University of Texas at Austin.

As the years went on covering Notre Dame for Blue & Gold Illustrated, it became increasingly clear I’d only ever leave that post for one other college beat writing destination — Texas. Eric Nahlin and the great folks at Inside Texas came calling this summer and presented me with an opportunity I could not pass up.

Opportunities, plural, is more appropriate.

I get to continue covering a national championship contender for one of the most massive outlets in the market and dedicate each and every one of my fall Saturdays to a sport that’s meant so much to me for my entire life. I get to do it surrounded by the people who have always meant the most to me in the place that has always meant the most to me. It’s a no-brainer.

That doesn’t take anything away from the people I met and the things I did investing all of myself into Fighting Irish football for the last half decade.

On that note, wow, five years? Where did those go? It feels like yesterday and an eternity ago, all at once, when Brian Kelly drove off and ditched Notre Dame at the end of my first year on the beat. Since then, Marcus Freeman has endured and experienced everything a head coach can short of winning a national championship. He even rallied his team well enough to play for one in the same season in which the Irish lost, at home, to Northern Illinois, marking the first time ever a team participating in the Mid-American Conference at the time of kickoff had ever beaten Notre Dame. The Irish were previously 8-0.

Freeman was also the first Notre Dame head coach to ever start his tenure 0-3. You’d never know it with the amount of ranked victories he’s acquired and stellar recruits he’s gotten to sign on the dotted line, pledging their allegiance to his program and immersing themselves in all it has to offer. Which is quite a lot.

I didn’t play for Freeman, obviously, but I did have the pleasure of sitting front and center for each and every one of his press conferences since he took over for Kelly in 2022. I’m going to miss that. I’m going to miss so much about pulling into Notre Dame’s campus on a Saturday in September, October, November and even December (how about that College Football Playoff game in 2024? What a spectacle) knowing something special was bound to happen at some point that day. At many points. There is so much that goes into and comes with being at a Notre Dame football game. A lot of it will stick with me forever.

I attended 61 of the 67 Notre Dame games that have been played since the start of the 2021 season. While that run has come to an end, something tells me I’ll find my way to one sometime in the future. When? I don’t know. But if my dad can do it after so many years then I can too. And I will. Heck, maybe the Longhorns and Irish will even have something to say about it and meet in the CFP this season.

That’d be poetic, just like the first college football game I ever covered as a credentialed media member was when Notre Dame went to Texas in 2016. Just like the last conversation I ever had with my grandpa, the man who bled blue and gold, before he passed away was to tell him I accepted a job with Blue & Gold. Just like the last Notre Dame game my dad had been to prior to the one last year was the Irish vs. Longhorns in my home area of Dallas.

Life has a weird way of working out. This move sure works out for me and my loved ones. I won’t ever forget the people and places I grew fond of in Indiana, and I will see them again down the line.

But for now, I’m queuing up Amarillo by Morning for the moving truck. Then Texas On My Mind after that. It’s time for a new beginning back where it all started.

– 30 –

A message from Tyler from the Lou Somogyi message board…

I don’t know an easier way to say this, so here goes nothing: This is my last week at Blue & Gold.

I didn’t envision that being the case as the summer went on and the countdown to Notre Dame football numbers got smaller and smaller. It’s only 39 days now, for those requiring a reminder. Part of me still can’t believe I won’t be at Lambeau Field for the season opener, or at any Fighting Irish games thereafter, but the other part is fired up for my next opportunity. More on that very soon. Column coming.

In the meantime, I just want to say thanks.

Thanks to all of you who I interacted with daily over the years. Most of the conversations were pleasant and reasonable. Some of them weren’t, but that’s all part of the experience. The ban button exists for a reason! I still wouldn’t have traded logging into this message board to see what the vast majority of y’all had to say on any given day for much, if anything, and I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss you. It’s the staunch sense of community that makes this place what it is — the best gathering of Notre Dame fans on the internet, ban button be darned. It was an honor to serve y’all on this beat and y’all deserve your flowers. If you know, you know.

Thanks to everyone who I worked with over the years, from Stu Coman and Ryan Tice for hiring me and giving me the career opportunity of a lifetime following in the footsteps of the late, great Lou Somogyi to Steve Downey for arduously organizing our magazine content without fail. I still have a copy of every single Blue & Gold Illustrated issue my name has ever appeared in, and they’re most definitely making the trip with me to my next stop. Some framing and wall hanging is in order.

Thanks to Patrick Engel and Mike Singer for being the best teammates from the start and welcoming a newspaper boy into the message board/team site side of things with patience and encouragement. The transition would have been a heckuva lot more difficult without them. Mike is here for the long haul, and he is as dedicated to what he does as anyone. He often kept me in line and motivated to cover Notre Dame to the best of my ability. He cares, and that goes a long way. Patrick left us after my second season here, but he remains one of my best and closest friends. I wouldn’t have survived my first couple South Bend winters without bundled up walks from his downtown apartment to Corby’s. He cares, too.

Speaking of best and closest friends. Thanks to Kyle Kelly and Jack Soble for filling the void left by Patrick. It’s one thing to work with people who are exceptional at what they do. It’s another to work with exceptional people, period. I have gotten the best of both worlds with Kyle and Jack. All-Star teammates and All-Star humans. I’ll miss teeing it up with Kyle and playing pickle ball with Jack. I’ll miss walking into the press box on Saturdays and seeing both of them already sitting there, eagerly waiting to put together the best game content package in the Notre Dame market. Week after week. The College Football Playoff run at the end of the 2024 season is a month-long stretch I’ll always look back on fondly, bouncing around from major city to major city, sharing cramped hotel space but never ceasing to smile because of how insanely cool it was to just be there. Those two managed to make everything even cooler and my time immensely enjoyable.

Thanks to Eric Hansen and Tyler James, who made this site even more valuable with their additions to the staff last summer. It’s an absolute cheat code to have them here along with everyone we already boasted. They’re both all-timers in this market, people I admired before we became coworkers and people I became even more impressed by after the merger. I’ll miss sitting right next to Eric for four hours doing our pregame radio shows and I’ll miss sitting right next to Tyler for four hours during the games themselves. There aren’t many better folks to spend so much time with on a Saturday, and everyone here is lucky to spend time with them every Saturday in the fall going forward.

There are so many others who deserve shoutouts, from Todd Burlage to Mark Panus to Ashton Pollard to Jeannette Blankenship to Michelle Hamilton. Each and every one of them was there for me in some way during my time at Blue & Gold.

The staffers at On3 need shine as well. What Shannon Terry has built is incredible, and the company’s ascension is still very much in process even though the rise has already been rapid and remarkable. On3 does and will continue to rule the collegiate sports coverage space.

Thanks to the members of the beat from other outlets and television stations who were all a positive part of my experience in Michiana. They know who they are, and they need to know I appreciate their friendship.

Lastly, thanks to the sports information department at Notre Dame and the student-athletes and coaches on campus. This job is not possible without their coordination and cooperation, and it was a pleasure to show up every day knowing I got to tell the stories of some of the most impressive and smartest student-athletes in America. That, I will surely miss. There is no shortage of awesome things going on at Notre Dame.

Even so, most of us end up saying goodbye eventually. So that’s what this is — goodbye for now, and thank you forever.