How former Notre Dame DB Julian Love made 'dream come true' with monumental Super Bowl INT

Julian Love walked through the tunnel at Levi’s Stadium clutching a red solo cup and a cigar. He wore a wide smile and initiated a fist bump with ESPN Seattle Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson.

If it looked like he was on top of the world, he was.

Is.

Love is a Super Bowl champion.

A 27-year-old safety from Westchester, Ill., a western suburb of Chicago, Love summited pro football’s mountaintop Sunday. The former Notre Dame defensive back won Super Bowl LX with the Seattle Seahawks. As he did so many times for the Fighting Irish, he helped put the finishing touches on victory with a game-changing play.

Love’s interception of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye midway through the fourth quarter set up a Seahawks field goal that made the score 22-7 with 5:35 remaining. Any lingering hope of yet another miraculous Patriots comeback in the Super Bowl was thwarted by Love right then and there.

It may have been one of the easier interceptions in his career when measured by degree of difficulty — Maye lobbed the ball up for grabs, and the only player from either team within go-grab-it vicinity was Love — but on a scale of magnitude and meaning it was unquestionably off the charts.

Love’s just glad he didn’t overthink it with all the time he had to make the play.

“To see that ball in the air and it was right to me, all I thought in my mind was, ‘Just catch it,'” he said.

He did. Now he’s a Super Bowl champ.

“It’s special,” Love said. “I’ve dreamed of this my whole life…Yeah, this is just a dream come true.”

The Super Bowl was a figment of Love’s imagination early in his NFL career. Very much just a dream. He spent his first four seasons with the New York Giants. Their record with him on the roster was 23-42-1. The Giants surprisingly made the playoffs in 2022 with Love on the squad, but they got bounced by the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-7, in the Divisional Round.

That was a perfect cue for Love to find a new home. Seattle.

The Seahawks didn’t make the playoffs in Love’s first two seasons with them. They went 9-8 in 2023 and let go of longtime head coach Pete Carroll. They were 10-7 in Mike Macdonald‘s first season as head coach in 2024. It all came together for them this year, though, with Sam Darnold at quarterback in Klint Kubiak‘s offense and Macdonald the mastermind of a defense dubbed the “Dark Side.”

It’ll go down with Seattle’s “Legion of Boom” from just over a decade ago as one of the most memorable and stingiest defenses to win the Super Bowl. And it’s not a coincidence Love was a part of it. He’s had at least one INT in every season since breaking into the league in 2019, and he added the largest one on his ledger at the most opportune time.

Something about big-time players in big-time games. No coincidences.

“Everything I’ve got in life has been truly earned,” Love said. “Nothing has been handed to me. I had to work to get to this point. I had to battle some adversity to get to this point. And getting out to Seattle, they just embraced me fully. They love me…From the jump, it was just all love. So I’m grateful.”