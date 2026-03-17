How Holtz Heroes Foundation carries on legendary Notre Dame coach's legacy

Even while he spent the end of his life in hospice care, his son Skip explained at his funeral on Monday, Lou Holtz still lived by that six-word question.

“All the people that came through at the end as he was struggling to talk, he always asked the question to everybody that came in: ‘What can I do for you?'” Skip Holtz said. “He said, ‘If you need something, you call me. Then you call 911.'”

Holtz was a generous man, particularly where his former players were concerned. Many of them, when they spoke to reporters Monday morning before saying their final goodbyes to their former head coach, wore a pin that represented that on their lapels.

The pin displayed the logo of the Holtz Heroes Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports anyone who played for Holtz during his 10 years at Notre Dame.

“We’ve been in existence now for seven years, and we’re going to continue this thing,” former Irish safety and HHF president emeritus Corny Southall told Blue & Gold. “We’ve prepared for when Coach was gonna pass, and now he has passed. So we’re gonna continue this thing.”

‘That goes beyond X’s and O’s’

During Chris Zorich‘s freshman year, Holtz sent him to a speech therapist at St. Mary’s College. The future All-American had a stutter, and he met with the therapist three to four times each week, and as a result, his dealings with the media later in his career went much smoother than he ever thought they would be.

What Zorich didn’t know at the time was that Holtz truly went the extra mile to get him that speech therapist.

“I had a podcast like everybody during COVID, so I had him on,” Zorich said. “He said, ‘Chris, you don’t know, but we had to petition the NCAA. At first they said no, because they said it was gonna be a beneficial gift.'”

That realization brought Zorich to tears.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, you had to fight for this,'” Zorich said. “But he didn’t have to. He didn’t know I was gonna become a star. He didn’t know I was gonna become an All-American. He didn’t know I was gonna go to the College Football Hall of Fame and win all these awards, have all these interviews. At the end he said, ‘Well Chris, I thought it was an obligation.'”

Helping his players was a sticking point for Holtz, and it continued well after they finished playing for him. Zorich remembers when his mother passed away shortly after his final game for the Irish, and he bussed the entire team to the funeral in Chicago.

“That goes beyond football,” Zorich said. “That goes beyond X’s and O’s.”

Nearly everyone who put on a blue-and-gold jersey for Holtz has a similar story from after their playing days ended, and many have more than one.

Southall asked him Holtz to give a pregame speech to his son, Xavier (now a Notre Dame walk-on running back), and his Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy teammates during his senior year of high school. He went in-person and did it. Over three decades earlier, he made a phone call to help Southall get into the Secret Service, where he spent 27 1/2 years. Mike Kovaleski said Holtz helped him get through his divorce, asking that golden question: “What can I do for you?”

Even the smaller things stand out. Shawn Wooden once had a friend whose kid was considering attending Notre Dame as a student, so he asked Holtz to say something to him. He did that and more.

“He takes a full-blown video and sends it to me, which I didn’t think he knew how to do back then,” Wooden said. “It was Cameo before Cameo. … He was just always building you up.”

How Holtz’s legacy lives on

The Holtz Heroes Foundation, led by many of his former players themselves, exists to do what Holtz himself always strove for.

It also “provides scholarship aid to deserving youth” and “serves communities in need through charitable works,” according to its website. But its primary aim is supporting former Notre Dame football players from 1986-1996.

“If you have any problems — alcoholism, you lose your job, there’s a death in the family — Holtz’s heroes is there,” Southall said. “Depending on where the individual is, we have one of our own make sure that they hook up with the family. If there’s a death in the family, to make sure they work with the family to make sure they have everything they need. If one of our guys becomes ill and he needs medical assistance, or he has an alcohol problem, we make sure that they get the treatment that they need.”

Others on the executive committee include president Jeremy Akers, vice president Oscar McBride and executive director Reggie Brooks.

With Holtz gone, the foundation that bears his name is more important than ever. Wooden, who is on the foundation’s board, stressed the significance of one of Holtz’s favorite sayings: “If you’re not growing, you’re dying.” In accordance with that, he wants to help carry on his coach’s legacy.

“It’s not only the players that were coached by him, it’s the families,” Wooden said. “Their kids, and hopefully their grandkids. So we wanna make sure that it keeps going on.”