How many future first-round NFL Draft picks are on Notre Dame's 2026 roster? | Chat Transcript

Eric Hansen: Welcome to Notre Dame Football Live Chat for Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Sorry for the delayed start. Some tech hiccups today.

First, some quick programming notes:

► On July 1, Tyler James and I made the move to the On3 network and blueandgold.com and joined some amazing teammates. It’s proven to be a great move for us and, I believe, for our subscribers as well. And if you’re a potential first-time subscriber, we have a great deal — 50% off your first year with an annual subscription. With that, you get all of our premium content, plus all the value you get from a national team of writers and content creators, as well as access to every team site in the On3 network and a full year of The Athletic. THE OFFER ENDS MONDAY NIGHT. Check it out at: https://www.on3.com/teams/notre-dame-fighting-irish/join/.

► If you missed the last episode of our aspiring-to-be-viral Notre Dame Football YouTube show, Football Never Sleeps, what are you doing with your life? Seriously, the show keeps its shelf life long after the live presentation, so you can catch up now or later on our YouTube channel. We’ll be back next week, Monday at 7 p.m. ET, for another presentation of Football Never Sleeps with Tyler James co-hosting with me. And check out some great shows on the Blue & Gold YouTube channel as well, including the live Notre Dame Football Show, on Wednesday nights.

► The Third & Gold Podcast is available at all places where you find podcasts, as well as our YouTube Channel. On our most recent episode, we caught up with NFL and college football analyst Dalton Wasserman, who chatted with us about Notre Dame’s NFL Draft prospects in this draft and beyond. Our next podcast late next week.

Finally, we will do a chat next Thursday at noon ET. And remember to include your name and hometown along with your question(s). My telepathic powers are more lame than my tech prowess.

Here are the rules:

Eric Hansen: All are actually optional today because of our temps being in the 80s today, but do you really want to spit during the chat?

Off we go ….

Pat from Philly: As always, thanks for the time…While there’s a big difference between “could be” and “will be” (especially in 3, 4, 5 years), can you give your best guess at the total number of future first round picks on NDs roster?

Eric Hansen: Hi Pat and thanks for starting at the calculus level, but I do think it’s a fun question if you frame it as a wild guess and not a prediction. Given the talent level of the program, the developmental model and all the other positive mojo this spring, I think the tendency would be to go too high of a number. If you go back to the peak years of the Holtz Era, it maxed out at nine in the kind of multi-year window we’re talking about. ND has had a lot of second-rounders over the years, including in recent years, but you want first-rounders. For me that number is going to be between 3 and 12. I’m going to land at 8, and here’s my math …

I think I can put Leonard Moore and CJ Carr safely in round 1, and I’m willing to bet on Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa even though LBs don’t have the position value of some other players. So, that gives us three. There are nine others who could evolve into 1s and there are always surprises, but the guys who have that high-end talent and positional value are Mylan Graham, Quincy Porter, Will Black, Charles Jagusah, Guerby Lambert, Brauntae Johnson, Rodney Dunham, Joey O’Brien and either Khary Adams or Ayden Pouncey. So, I would pick four from that list, and then one more not on the list who’s going to rise unexpectedly to get me to 8. Clip and save so we can laugh at this 4-5 years from now …. or be amazed!

docpjm: With so much difficulty trying to get a bruising border receiver, why not use a spare te..there?

Eric Hansen: Hi there. We must have been doing a lousy job with our reporting this spring. Lack of boundary receivers? Notre Dame has five of them, and the guy who’s been running No. 5 for most of the spring has been really impressive, freshman Devin Fitzgerald. You also have Quincy Porter, Micah Gilbert, Cam Williams and Jerome Bettis Jr. Not sure there’s a tight end in the country who would express the speed/strength combo you need at that position better than those five.

Jeff from Fort Wayne: Excited for Blue Gold game and it sounds like recruiting is picking up. My question is Jevaughn Codlin a full time safeties coach on staff? Did the NCAA ok to have another coach on staff? I don’t remember seeing that they did. What is the number of full time coaches allowed now?

Eric Hansen: Hi Jeff. Jevaughn Codlin is, by function, a full-time safeties coach, and Notre Dame lists him as such in their online directory. In June of 2024, the NCAA moved toward deregulation. So, analysts were now allowed to become on-field coaches, essentially uncapping the old maximum of 10 full-time assistant coaches.

Ed from Sayville, N.Y.: Hey Eric, what do you hear -what do you say? From what I have read it seems Jonaz Walton looked good in the jersey scrimmage. What traits does he exhibit that we hope to see in the coming year(s)? Can you also opine on what expectations are realistic for the running backs in the post J Love/J Price era? Might there be more involvement as potential receivers in the passing game to take advantage of Aneyas Williams versatility? Thanks for your versatility as you field our questions!

Eric Hansen: Hey Ed. I love being called versatile! Let me start with how Jonaz Walton is wired. He’s the kind of kid you want to call up the parents and tell them what a good job they did with him. He’s got the maturity, the smarts, the ambition and the self-accountability to be special. Then let’s talk about the physical traits. He has track speed and he has some thickness to his build. He at times shows a great ability to make one cut and then outrun defenders as he breaks into the open.

I think what he is adjusting to right now is the speed of the defenses, especially Notre Dame’s defense. I would imagine in high school he could go east-and-west forever and eventually get to the corner and cut up field. In college, sometimes he extends the east-west thing too long and gets stuck for no gain or a loss. So that will be the next step in his evolution. There’s a lot to like here. As far as the post-Love/Price Era, those guys are special, and there is going to be a drop-off in the home run types of plays. But I think this 2026 running back group is going to be very productive and surprisingly so in short yardage.

ced walker from Saginaw Michigan aka sagnasty Saginaw pride God Bless This Football Team here come the irish trust the process the golden standard rally we are nd god country go irish love thee notre dame our mother pray for us do u see bubba Frazier, Devin Fitzgerald and kaydon finley playing as true freshmen?

Eric Hansen: Hi Ced. I think it depends on what you consider playing … as in key rotational guys or guys who get in when the score is 45-3. I think you picked three wildcards who will all look different, as in better, in August than they do now, and not that they’re slacking now. Let’s say the rotation goes six deep. If healthy, Jordan Faison, Jaden Greathouse, Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter are all givens. So, then you have 10 guys competing for two spots. I think Micah Gilbert is the most likely of those 10 to be in that rotation, and then it gets fuzzy. Cam Williams has surged. The three freshmen you mentioned are all intriguing. Elijah Burress, Logan Saldate. The list gets pretty long, and that doesn’t even count lacrosse double-dippers Dylan Faison and Matt Jeffery, a 15th option who’s on lacrosse scholarship. So, even if they are not playing a lot, I think all three of the guys you mentioned have bright futures. My sense is that Frazier is the one who plays the most in 2026 from that group.

Nick from Springfield: Do you think the defense will have more sacks or interceptions, or will there be a tie? Also, could you give us an over/ under on both? Have a wonderful day and thank you!

Eric Hansen: Hi Nick. Thank you. I assume you are asking me to project those numbers for Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game, so that’s how I am going to answer this question. Some of it depends on how the refs call a sack. I’ve seen some Blue-Gold Games where breathing within 3 feet of the QB is called a sack and others where the defender actually has to touch (gently) the QB where it would be likely to end up a sack. The advantage for the offensive line is this won’t be mix and match and they will have pretty good chemistry. But I still will go with sacks over ints. My brain does not work well on the over/under question. It’s never something that would cross my mind, but I’ll play along and say 6 sacks and 2 picks.

Jack from Strongsville, Ohio: Hi Eric. In your column after the jersey scrimmage and on FNS you spoke about the physicality of Notre Dame’s offensive line. Is that trait/characteristic transferrable to the running backs and receivers for down field blocking? It sends a message to other teams with that type of toughness from all players. Thanks for your work.

Eric Hansen: Hey Jack, thank you for being here and asking a really strong question. Yes, I do think it rubs off and vice versa. I think Cooper Flanagan is a badass, plain and simple. And he has a sidekick who’s developing into one in James Flanigan. We haven’t seen Quincy Porter yet so I can’t speak to his blocking prowess. We know Jordan Faison is an able blocker. Malachi Fields was the best among WRs last year, but this group is a bit of an unknown. But when you are splitting hairs when it comes to who’s in and out of the receiving rotation, you better be able to run block, because all those cats can run and catch the ball.

Ryan Frankfort Illinois: Good afternoon Eric how Has Devin Fitzgerald and Ayden Pouncey looked during spring practice also will the freshman that are currently with the team be able to play on Saturday GO IRISH ☘️☘️☘️🏈🏈🏈

Eric Hansen: Hey Ryan. Yes all 25 are eligible to play, and those who are healthy win definitely see action. It’s the perfect setting to get a look at them. Of the two you asked about, both have had strong springs. Devin Fitzgerald had a really good scrimmage last Saturday. I had a chance to interview him early in spring. Love his personality and how humble and hard-working he is. Ayden Pouncey intrigues me as much as any freshman on the team. Super talented. Just not sure where he fits, but he’ll fit somewhere.

Jim from Springfield, lll.: Enjoy these chats. Which Freeman era players seem to you that they might be head coaching material some day? Thanks

Eric Hansen: Thanks, Jim. Sometimes guys you think might be great coaches and you rule them out because of a potentially long pro playing career. Not that those guys can’t evolve into coaching, but sometimes that transition at that stage of life isn’t as alluring as it might have been at age 23 or 24. Otherwise, I’d put CJ Carr on that list. Anthonie Knapp would be No. 1 for me. Nolan James Jr. has that vibe. Drayk Bowen would be a really good teacher/leader. Leonard Moore, but I think he’s going to be in the pros too long. I know I am missing some, but off the top of my head, that’s what is hitting me today.

Marie from Atlanta: Hi Eric, I hope you’re having a great week and really enjoyed the jersey scrimmage. After watching the game, do you feel that this team is closer to or further away from winning a national championship than your original thoughts before spring practice started? What players surprised you the most with their performance during the game? What is the biggest thing on offense and defense that needs to improve for Notre Dame to reach its peak in the fall? How big of a rotation do you think we will see on the defensive line in the fall? As always,thanks for hosting the chat and all the great insights.

Eric Hansen: Hi Marie, and after getting your text, I am amazed that you were willing and able to submit questions today. Molto Bene! To your first question, keep in mind, even though you might see someone on a YouTube channel breathless over a rep they saw in practice (or worse yet didn’t see), extrapolating in big, leaping doses is not realistic, good or bad. The developments you tend to see in spring are really incremental pieces to the puzzle being filled in, rarely conclusive. So you are looking for trajectory more than you are a destination.

OK, having given you the safety warning (like before the takeoff on an airplane), what I liked about the jersey scrimmage — and I wrote about this [Notre Dame football scrimmage shows encouraging signs of life after Love] — was the trajectory of life after Jeremiyah Love and how physical and athletic the offense line looked and how promising the healthy running backs looked. That, to me, was a piece of the puzzle I didn’t have much solid evidence of before spring. As far as surprises, I have a pretty high bar collectively for this team and I have some pretty good sources, so someone like Nolan James Jr. shining did not surprise me.

For me, Devin Fitzgerald did a bit, the two freshman DEs — Rodney Dunham and Ebenezer Ewetade, Maybe Luke Talich a bit because of his dominance AND his ability play safety and play in the box Noah Grubbs and how quickly he processing stuff post-snap and his fearlessness at throwing downfield. I was told all that was happening, and yet I kind of had to see it.

As far as improving, just keep doing what they’re doing. Keep growing. Keep learning. There aren’t gaping holes in either scheme. Not sure how deep the D-line rotation will go. I would assume four DEs would play a lot at the two spots. I don’t see a No. 5 yet. Inside, I could see them having six players over the two spots.

Al from Philly: Eric, I’ve read that in the scrimmage the defense played mostly zone with a 4 man rush. Do you expect that to be the primary plan for the season? Against the better teams will they be prepared to blitz more and play more man? Thanks.

Eric Hansen: Hi Al. I don’t even waste my time looking at the nuances of the scheme and try to project that into the season. There’s no coach who has half a brain who’s going to give the media a blueprint of what they’re going to do from a scheme standpoint so they can broadcast that to ND’s opponents. Now, they may work on things they want to use, but not in the same doses. Do you really think a team that plays man this well would just abandon that completely? Me neither. What you can glean from a scrimmage like that is speed and physicality at full speed and contact, which is very valuable. You can get a sense of team cohesion and chemistry. You can get a sense of player toughness and decision-making. All those things add to the knowledge base of what to expect and what questions to ask.

2581/Tony from Lexington, KY, the home of Keeneland Race Track & Kenny Minchey (during the school year) — Howdy, Eric the Great ! As always, thank you for doing these chats & for bringing your great sense of humor to this board ! I don’t usually ask you to look into your crystal ball or play guessing games (like Marie from Atlanta does), but please indulge me today … Seemingly every football season, there is a player who has a great Spring camp and/or Blue-Gold game or Jersey game, and predictions of greatness emerge. Last year, that player was Elijah Burress (and he barely played during the regular season); this year that player is Devin Fitzgerald. So PLEASE LOOK INTO YOUR CRYSTAL BALL and predict the following as they pertain to Devin and the upcoming season: (1) will he play in enough game to lose his redshirt?; (2) will he be among the top 6 WRs?; (3) how many passes will he catch?; (4) how many, if any, touchdowns will he score?; and (5) will he have a game-winning TD? Correct answers = Coronas!

Eric Hansen: Hi Tony. I am fine with Marie’s guessing games. She keeps me sharp. So, it’s only fair I do yours, since there are Coronas on the line, which is a good incentive. My preface is if all five boundary receivers stay healthy. 1) He will redshirt. 2) no. 3) 7. 5) 1. 6) no. But those answers will look much different in 2027.

Michael from Chicago: Eric the Magnificient, thank you for enlightening us! What’s the beat’s take on the zone D that they ran at the jersey scrimmage? Was the lack of blitzes done to protect the QBs? Shall we presume even more of a vanilla scheme on Saturday? Speaking of which, did Coach Freeman ask you to get your wing loosened up given Hebert’s injury? Do you think it will be an even heavier workload for Grubbs or will we see even more walk-on play (which is who since Buchner and Rezac are gone). Bonus ? If you’ll allow it, there had been some speculation that Buchner would try to come back. His decision not to? No waiver? Team decision?

Eric Hansen: Michael, I love your style. You sound like my kids right before they ask to borrow money! But I know you are sincere and don’t want money … right? To your question, I don’t think the lack of blitzing was to protect the QBs. They have red jerseys on, and they’re not allowed to be hit anyway. Keep in mind, you only get 15 practices. A coaching staff isn’t going to waste one on either trying to impress the media or to go out of their way to inform the media. They’re going to work on situations that best help inform them of the bigger picture for THEM. So, they could have spent 10 practice periods the day before working on blitzes, for instance, with no blabbermouths there.

One thing Marcus Freeman does want to get a handle on is can the his defense create a pass rush with just the front four? Can ND be less blitz-reliant and more “blitz when you want to,” not because you need to? Now what we didn’t see much at all in that regard last Saturday during the scrimmage form the D-line was the twisting and stunting I expect Charlie Partridge to deploy at times. Maybe that is where they held back. … If Blake Hebert doesn’t play, I think you’ll see more of CJ Carr and Noah Grubbs. And that would be a great opportunity for Grubbs. Not sure why you would put someone else out there who’s never going to play in a real game. There are no walk-on QBs listed on the roster. Maybe for fun later, Freeman could have someone who played the position in high school take a couple of reps? But why would you take those live reps from Grubbs?

As to Tyler Buchner, at first I misread the question and thought you were asking me if this could still happen? And I was ready to reinstate the no-drinking rule. But now I get it. He would have had to petition for a sixth year. He played in five seasons. Not much in three of them, but he did play. I think he just wanted to put his degree to use and go to work at Goldman Sachs, where he continues to earn a paycheck.

Mike from Mesa: Eric, I’d like to ask about 2 players that I have high exceptions on and heard very little about in camp. TE James Flanigan and Jason Onye. I think Jason is out for spring practice. Maybe neither starts this year but add some serious depth. Hope you enjoy the spring game and may your shirts stay clean of pasta stains while enjoying great meals! Cheers! 🍻 Go Irish!☘️

Eric Hansen: Oh Mike, you get me. I wish I had a fabulous prize to send you. Thank you for the very pragmatic blessing. You have been paying attention. To your questions. Let’s start with Jason Onye. Colleague Tyler James did a great story on him recently, after the injury, which was outstanding. You can find it here: Why Jason Onye wanted to return to Notre Dame for sixth season



I expect both of those guys to play a lot, if not as starters, then as key rotational players or in James Flanigan’s case in two- and three-tight end sets. Jason’s injury is, I think, why you haven’t heard more about him, plus the deserved fascination about transfers Francis Brewu and Tionne Gray. I think why James has been in the shadows a little bit is because Cooper Flanagan is having a loud spring in every way.. But the expectation is James is an NFL tight end waiting to happen and I expect the buzz about him will pick up in August.

Tom F from Kennesaw, GA: Hi Eric!!!!! What do you hope to learn from the Spring game this year?? Spring ball is always tough and grueling because you are constantly going against your teammates with a game against an opponent nowhere in sight. “Skirmishes” happen. It is a rite of spring. However, what do you make of the regularity of the Cooper Flanagan-Jaylon Sneed regularity of these skirmishes???? In one way it sets a strong tone for good competition as long as it does not carry over into the locker room. This question is probably way out in left field: My understanding is the player’s NIL arrangement is in the form of a contract. If that is correct, do you ever see the possibility, down the road, of a school “trading” a player under contract for another player under contract????? Also, when do returning players finalize their NIL Agreement for the upcoming season and when and how is the money paid???? Thanks for all your great insight and PLEASE don’t make us go cold turkey on these Chats. Go Irish!!!!!

Eric Hansen: Tom!!!!! Love your punctuation game today. I would not read too much into the skirmishes and I think the frequency of the one you mentioned is WAY overstated by someone. To your stated question. The NIL compensation is a contract, as you surmised. And these are one-year deals, almost universally. I do not see trades happening, but it is a great question and with the way things have evolved so rapidly, it is a legit question. But that would have to mean the introduction of collective bargaining. It would also have to be successfully collectively bargained, which I don’t see ever happening. Can you imagine going to Notre Dame and being traded to Northwest Idaho Tech? As far as the timing of the agreement, it is my understanding those run like January to December/January timeline. When and how the money is paid is something I’d have to research. I barely understand when and how I get paid. Thanks for the kind words.

Don in Scottsdale, AZ: Eric, The spring doldrums are around the corner. What’s Freeman’s plan for summer? I know the team goes home for a bit and returns for summer school. Are the old regulations regarding coaching still in place? The number of mature leaders seems to be high. Who do you think will rise to leadership positions pre-August official return?

Eric Hansen: Hi Don. I think more happens in the summer at ND than a lot of people realize, including June being a huge month for official visits in recruiting. You really only have two months before training camp starts in August. In recent years, the rules have changed to allow a lot more interaction between the staff and the players in June. Now, all those OTAs have to happen without a football being involved, but you’d be surprised at how much can get accomplished in those sessions, then carried over to the volunteer player practices, where a ball can be used.

Marcus Freeman’s plans aren’t just for the players. They are for himself and his staff and how they can get better. As far as who the leaders might be, you’re right there are scads of them … CJ Carr, Jordan Faison, Anthonie Knapp, Cooper Flanagan, Aneyas Williams, Adon Shuler, Leonard Moore, Drayj Bowen, KVA, Jason Onye … I’m leaving out a bunch. They will have no problems getting things organized and getting things done. Lots of players spend time in the summer watching film with coaches, just stopping by the office on their own time.

Glenn from Seattle, WA: Hi Eric—I’m still trying to wrap my head around Indiana winning a national title before Notre Dame. The best explanation I can come up with is talent vs. execution. We’re used to teams like Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State overwhelming opponents with raw talent and then dominating the first round of the NFL Draft. Indiana seemed to flip that model—leaning into experience and execution, with credit to Coach Cignetti for getting eleven players to consistently operate as one unit. Most ND coverage understandably focuses on talent—recruiting rankings, transfer portal wins, etc. From your vantage point, how do you evaluate execution during the limited practice access you get? Things like offensive line cohesion, wide receivers blocking downfield, or running backs picking up blitzes. It feels like Notre Dame has as much talent as its had in years—but can they execute at the level needed to beat elite teams and make a real playoff run?

Eric Hansen: Hi Glen. Before I answer the Notre Dame-specific question at the end. I think you might be selling Indiana’s talent short. In a recent 7-round mock draft from Dane Brugler of The Athletic, he had two Indiana players going in the first round, including the No. 1 overall pick, four going in the top 70 and eight being drafted overall. Six Notre Dame players are projected in that same mock. Curt Cignetti is very, very good at evaluating. I had an Intel piece on this a while back. For more depth on the topic, check it out: Irish Intel: What Indiana’s improbable rise could mean for Notre Dame’s title ambitions

But to your questions. you learn so much more about execution — issues or excellence — from games over practices, which is why there was such an emphasis this offseason on restructuring spring and fall camp practices. There are more team periods, more 1s vs. 1s. More specific situational practice periods to help get to the bottom of those things. Given those changes and who is on the coaching staff, the continuity in coordinators and schemes, yes I think national title potential is real. It’s not a slam dunk or even a probability, but it’s not a long shot either.

Rich ’69 from Phoenixville, Pa.: Hello Eric, as always, thanks for doing these chats. Perhaps more appropriate for a future column, but I’m curious about the structure of summer workouts. E.g. where are they held, frequency/ length, offense and defense both participating, who leads/runs the sessions, are support staff, managers/trainers allowed to participate? As I said, may be more appropriate for a column, feel free to defer addressing this. Thanks and look forward to your perspectives on the B/G “game”.

Eric Hansen: Rich, this would have to be a future column and there are some details I’m not sure Notre Dame would be eager to have become public knowledge. But I think there are enough details that could be shared comfortably at some point that it would make a fantastic column if I can execute it. So, thank you for the idea!

Isaac from South Bend: Howdy Eric! I hope life’s going well for you this spring! My questions: At what positions would a dominant performance in the B and G game give you the most confidence that they will be dominant come the season? What are your thoughts on the format? What will it say to you if the defense runs a ton of low pressure soft zone? Is there anyone who will sit out to avoid being injured? And finally, top five players you want to see step up. Thanks and God bless

Eric Hansen: Hi Isaac. Thanks, life is going well this spring. The Blue-Gold Game by its vanilla nature and format is fraught with mirages. That’s not to say it’s not entertaining to watch and somewhat useful in piecing together a bigger picture, but so little of it can be taken at face value, which is why the name Junior Jabbie — by no fault of his own — continues to come up every spring roughly two decades after the fact. And there are lots of missing pieces. And a format where the scoring system doesn’t make sense. I typically get way, way more out of the jersey scrimmage, which is much closer to real conditions and yet has its mirage elements as well. But let me play along here, because these are good questions.

I think if Noah Grubbs plays well, that’s a nice incremental piece to the puzzle. If the O-line can move people off the ball in short yardage and goal line, another good sign. If Jonaz Walton has a great game at RN, it’s only going to make setting a three-man RB rotation that much more difficult or even impractical. What will it say if the defense runs a lot of soft zone? Absolutely nothing. It just the flavor of the day Chris Ash chose to display vanilla. Now this one I can sink my teeth into. Top five players I’d like to see step up: Christian Gray, James Flanigan, Will Black, Keon Keeley, Rodney Dunham.

Mike from Mesa: Eric, would love a pair of tix for the BYU game if you know anyone. 😉 I’m willing to pay of course. Have a great day!

Eric Hansen: Mike, I am the worst person to ask for help with tickets. I’m surprised when they let me into these games. I think they feel sorry for me.

Len from the Jersey Shore: Hello Eric!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I missed asking questions the last couple chats. The bigger question is did you miss my questions? LOL Two things with WBB first then football. Is Hannah Hidalgo akin to Russell Westbrook, Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson? She has unworldly talent with amazing stats and and few championships just like the three I mention. Oscar led CINCY in college to three consecutive final fours with incredible triple double stats. No championships. Cincy changed its approach and won two consecutive championships after he left. Oscar won in Milwaukee with Kareem in the NBA but not before. Chamberlain won once in Philly, with off the chart stats, and then settled into a more team roll with the Lakers winning again. Westbrook has the most triple doubles all time but no championships. Your thoughts are appreciated. Football Question on the two redshirt O linemen. Matty Augustine reminds me a lot of Mike Rosenthal who had a long pro career with a few Pro Bowls. Who would you say he most reminds you of? Both players technique was admirable. Will Will Black be more like Phil Pozderac or Joe Alt? Thanks Eric for hosting!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Eric Hansen: Len!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! And you tried to make up for it with a question that wouldn’t even fit on one screen! Wow. … Let’s start with Hannah Hidalgo. I am wired so weirdly different than I think most fans and other media are. When I see a player, I don’t immediately think of who they remind me of, but what makes that player different or unique. And for me Hannah Hidalgo is different than any player I’ve covered in more than four decades. How she can potentially affect the game on every offensive and defensive possession, for me is unique. How someone who is 5-6 can be such a prolific rebounder. So I am a total miss on the comparison to the NBA greats you mentioned. As for Matty Augustine and Will Black, it’s difficult because of the lack of actual game reps I’ve watched them. And all of Black’s last year were at guard. I did watch him a lot in the jersey scrimmage. And I talked to a very reputable source who was at the jersey scrimmage and thinks Black will be a future first-rounder and a captain.

I had that in my recent intel piece: Inside CJ Carr’s surge and the evolving Notre Dame football team around him | Irish Intel



And exactly how old do you think I am LOL? I had to Google Phil Pozderac, and as it turns out, he’s OLDER THAN ME! I am a grandpa. but I was a young grandpa, still in my 40s when my first one was born. Will Black probably will compare favorably to Joe Alt. I think that’s fair in terms of size, athleticism and a guy who was a tight end not so long ago. Matty Augustine is tough, because I’m not sure if he will break through as a tackle or a guard, but he will break through at some point and become a starter. Just not sure if that’s not until 2027.

Tom F from Kennesaw, GA: Hey Eric, ND’s most recent DB commitment, John Gay, is not highly rated by the rating services. However, it has been mentioned that he has experience as a nickel back. So, should this player be looked at in the same way that lower rated Special Teams players are rated??? Nickel is a big part of the Defense but it is more specialized than a S or CB. So should we disregard his rating numbers??? Thanks for your help with this. Go Irish!!!!

Eric Hansen: Tom, I would go light on the ratings number until he’s gone through the camp circuit this summer and maybe has some senior year film. A reminder, Kyle Hamilton was a three-star prospect when he got his ND offer.

Eric Hansen: OK, that was hardly a three-star chat. Definitely more of a five-star variety thanks to you all and me accidentally solving my tech support problems miraculously largely by myself. We will be in weekly mode one more time, next Thursday at noon ET before we start to spread these out a big more in the offseason. Thanks for all who asked, who tried to ask and got confounded by the enter key, and those who just lurked!