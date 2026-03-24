How a Notre Dame weakness became a vital strength in NCAA Tournament win vs. Ohio State

How a Notre Dame weakness became a vital strength in NCAA Tournament win vs. Ohio Stateby: Tyler Horka1 hour agotbhorkaRead In AppOhio State Buckeyes guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) reacts during the NCAA women's basketball tournament second round game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus on March 23, 2026. Notre Dame won 83-73. (Photo by Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Notre Dame had some issues to work through this season. One of the main ones was nonexistent vs. Ohio State, and it did the Irish well.