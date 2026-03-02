How pre-conference tournament AP Top 25 might give Notre Dame another chip on shoulder

How pre-conference tournament AP Top 25 might give Notre Dame another chip on shoulderby: Tyler Horka29 minutes agotbhorkaRead In AppNotre Dame head coach Niele Ivey looks on during a NCAA women's basketball game against Syracuse at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in South Bend. (Photo by MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Notre Dame still isn't ranked in the AP Poll despite picking up its 20th win and being one of the hottest teams in women's college basketball.