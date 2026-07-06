How time warps the sting factor of Notre Dame’s past — and recent — QB decommitments

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a three-part series looking at Notre Dame’s recruiting losses and gains through commitment flips — outgoing and incoming — and their long-term impact during the Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman coaching eras at ND.

In a different era, under a different coaching regime, longtime recruiting analyst Tom Lemming might have elicited more than a shrug when Notre Dame lost 2028 four-star quarterback Trey Taliaferri to a decommitment, six days after proclaiming himself Irish on June 25.

ND’s QB history and current Irish QBs coach Gino Guidugli’s track record of relentless evaluation, building meaningful relationships and pivoting when necessary have convinced Lemming not to overreact in the moment.

Even if it feels like it’s the fashionable thing to do.

“This is the difference when you have a head coach, like Marcus Freeman, who understands that Notre Dame isn’t going to recruit itself,” Lemming said. “And he hires assistant coaches who understand that and are going to put in the work.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if the Irish end up with someone better than Taliaferri at quarterback in the 2028 class. He was a solid four-star prospect, but not a knockout by any means.”

Taliaferri has since committed to Oklahoma.

Yet even players that seemed like knockouts at the time don’t always become them once the recruiting stars fade and reality plays out.

QB recruiting by the numbers

In the 17 completed cycles between Brian Kelly’s first year as head coach (2010) and Freeman’s current crop of freshmen going through summer workouts, Notre Dame’s has had 53 decommitments encompassing all positions.

And it reads more like a who’s not who list than someone whose change of heart elicited some parts of the fanbase to feel like the sky was falling, with some exceptions.

Only three of those 53 decommitments were quarterbacks, in comparison with eight QBs during the same time frame that Kelly or Freeman flipped commitments from other teams’ recruiting classes. And that included all three previous Kelly/Freeman cycles in which the Irish lost a QB to decommitment — 2015, 2019 and 2025.

Collectively, the three decommitting QBs in those cycles — Blake Barnett, Cade McNamara and Deuce Knight all ended up transferring from the schools they left behind the Irish for. Barnett and McNamara, in fact, each ended up transferring twice, with Barnett leaving Alabama for Arizona State and then South Florida, and McNamara moving from Michigan to first Iowa and then East Tennessee State.

Knight, a redshirt freshman in 2026, didn’t even last a year as a reserve at Auburn before portaling to Ole Miss for the 2026 season.

Barnett was replaced in the 2015 class by Penn State flip Brandon Wimbush, McNamara by Wake Forest flip Brendon Clark and Knight by current Irish redshirt freshman Blake Hebert, who originally committed to Clemson.

But neither Wimbush, nor Clark finished their careers at Notre Dame. Wimbush, arguably the most successful of the six decommits/Plan Bs to date, grad transferred to UCF for his fifth season — a decision he later came to regret, wishing he had stayed and made a position switch for the 2018 season. Clark left for Old Dominion and never gained traction there.

Wimbush led the Irish to a 10-3 record in 2017 to touch off Notre Dame’s current football renaissance of nine straight seasons with double-digit wins. That on the heels of a a 4-8 season in 2016, in which he redshirted as a sophomore.

Barnett’s best season was 2018 as a redshirt junior starter for a 7-6 USF team. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in September of 2019. and then quietly and apparently happily migrated into the business world.

The Barnett-Wimbush connection

Barnett committed to Notre Dame in late November of 2013 and remained in the 2015 class until June of 2014. He was the Rivals Industry No. 1 QB in that class, a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 15 player overall, regardless of position.

By the time 6-foot-5, Corona, Calif., product decommitted, there were few uncommitted options left for the Irish, and the ND coaches had pretty much given up on landing a QB in the 2015 cycle when it couldn’t get much footing with Travis Waller, Deondre Francois and Jarrett Stidham after the Barnett decommitment.

But then-Irish quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur saw Wimbush dismantle Bergen Catholic, 49-20, on Sept. 11, 2014, on national TV, as the QB threw for 348 yards and five TDs and ran for another score.

LaFleur reached out to see if the Irish could get involved. After a three-week courtship in late September/early October, the four-star prospect, No. 4 QB and No. 40 overall prospect in the class flipped to Notre Dame.

But not before making a critical phone call first. To Barnett.

“He gave me his reasons, some pros and some cons,” Wimbush said just ahead of signing with the Irish. “His input meant a lot to me, because we had gotten to know each other pretty well through all the national camps and events.

“I knew how involved he was with Notre Dame at one point, and I wanted to know why he would give that up. I felt that I was able to trust him and what he had to say. But I also knew what Notre Dame was bringing to the table for me. In the end, it was an easy choice and I can’t wait to get started.”

What changed after the Kelly Era

For Lemming, he was initially convinced that the loss of Barnett would hurt Notre Dame in the big picture and for a long time.

“It actually didn’t, and I learned from that,” Lemming said. “But what it also reinforced to me is that Notre Dame under Kelly had a flaw in its recruiting and relied way too much on trying to get quarterbacks out of someone else’s class.

“Remember when Notre Dame got clobbered by Alabama in 2012 in the national title game? Kelly goes, ‘We’re a step behind them. We’ve got to take that step forward.’ But Notre Dame took a step backward in recruiting. They may have done a good job of coaching right and developing, but he did not take the step forward as a recruiter.

“And that’s why they never made the next step up on the field until Marcus came along and understood what recruiting means. That’s why Notre Dame is going to win a national title in the next few years.

“And that’s why they’re going to find a quarterback in the 2028 cycle that they can stack with the other QBs Gino and Marcus have been able to bring to Notre Dame behind CJ Carr. They’re great evaluators. They leave no stone unturned. They work at it. And they know how to deal with adversity when it comes around.”