How to watch the Mass of Christian Burial for legendary Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz

Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz’s life will be celebrated Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. ET in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Those interested in watching the services remotely can click here to view them on the University of Notre Dame’s YouTube page.

According to the university website, limited seating in the Basilica is available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. The line for those seats begins at 8 a.m. ET outside of Sorin Hall.

Notre Dame is providing additional overflow seating, with a livestream of the Mass available in Washington Hall and Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The doors to all three facilities will open at 11:30 a.m. and are first-come, first-served.

After the Mass of Christian Burial, Notre Dame also encourages the public to assemble on both sides of Notre Dame Avenue as his family leads the funeral procession from Notre Dame Circle to the main entrance of Cedar Grove Cemetery. At the request of the Holtz family, graveside services are private.

Holtz spent 11 years as the Irish’s head coach, leading them to a national championship in 1988 and compiling a 100-30-2 record. He was named coach of the year in 1988, inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008 and presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Former Irish offensive lineman Wes Pritchett is back in South Bend to celebrate Holtz’s life.

Coach Holtz is coming home. This is a special place. I am blessed to be here with my teammates , loved ones, friends and the ND Family. pic.twitter.com/jW1hjUfwFZ — Wesley Pritchett (@wpritchett34) March 15, 2026

Irish baseball junior Davis Johnson hit four home runs, including a grand slam, over the weekend against Louisville.

💣💣💣 THIRD homer of the weekend for Davis Johnson!#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/YcNxfjZqGR — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 15, 2026

Irish men’s lacrosse player Matt Jeffery scored two goals in ND’s 9-4 win over Michigan on Saturday. Jeffery is also a wide receiver on the Notre Dame football team.

Notre Dame midfielder/wide receiver Matt Jeffery scored twice in the Fighting Irish’s 9-4 win over Michigan.



No. 1 ND is still undefeated. 6-0. pic.twitter.com/SjE9yYeASc — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 14, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“I don’t even think it’s a goal. I think it’s an expectation. I think that the stars are aligning. I think they should be angry about what happened last year.”

— Former Irish offensive lineman Trevor Ruhland on Third & Gold with Tyler James and Eric Hansen on the chances that the Irish and the O-line can ‘Leave No Doubt’ in 2026 and make the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend