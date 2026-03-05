Newsstand: How to watch Notre Dame women's basketball in ACC Tournament second round

It’s the second round of the ACC Tournament but it’s Notre Dame’s first game in it. That’s the luxury the Fighting Irish afforded themselves by winning the regular season finale at Louisville and ascending to the No. 5 seed in the conference tourney.

So it’s No. 5 seed Notre Dame (20-9) vs. No. 12 seed Miami (17-13) this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

The Fighting Irish beat the Hurricanes, 74-66, in South Bend on Jan. 22. Miami led by five halftime at Purcell Pavilion and clung to a two-point lead at the end of the third. It was all Irish in the fourth, outscoring the upset-minded Canes 20-10 in the final frame. Junior guard Hannah Hidalgo, recently named the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year, led all scorers with 27 points. She also had an absurd steals total of 10.

Three Miami players scored 20 or more points in the Hurricanes’ overtime victory over No. 13 seed Stanford on Wednesday. Senior center Ra Shaya Kyle, a 6-6 center who made the All-ACC First Team this week, led the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds. She had a double-double against the Irish a month and a half ago. It’s going to take a concerted effort from the ND front court to make sure Kyle doesn’t take over the game. If she does, Miami can flirt with an upset of the Irish once again.

The winner of today’s game faces No. 4 seed NC State (20-9) at 1:30 p.m. ET Friday. All ACC Tournament games are played at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

It’s almost go time in Georgia.

new stage but the goals remain the same#GoIrish | @accwbb pic.twitter.com/wxglVWMeUp — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) March 4, 2026

Rest In Peace, Lou Holtz.

From the family of Lou Holtz pic.twitter.com/aYWiXYVnLq — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) March 4, 2026

Lou Holtz was one of one.

Remembering the life and legacy of Lou Holtz pic.twitter.com/8WiEtVr6fT — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 4, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“He welcomed me to the Notre Dame family immediately, offering me great support throughout our time together. Our relationship meant a lot to me as I admired the values he used to build the foundation of his coaching career: love, trust and commitment.”

— Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on his relationship with the late Lou Holtz

