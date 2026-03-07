An inside look at Lou Holtz’s impact on his Notre Dame players from former All-American Aaron Taylor

The last conversation between Notre Dame football All-American Aaron Taylor and the man who believed he’d evolve into just that, felt awkward at times, meaningful more often during the roughly 30-minute exchange, and almost didn’t happen over scheduling snafus.

And maybe if the camera wasn’t capturing every moment and the microphones were muted, Taylor might not have forced himself to save the tears for later.

To this day, he’s never gone back and watched that episode of The Lou Holtz Show video podcast, recorded in the fall of 2024, or even sought to find out if it ever actually aired. But he remembers every emotion from the conversation with the coaching icon, who died Wednesday at the age of 89. And almost none of the words.

“He was in a lot of pain, and it was a nightmare for him,” Taylor said of Holtz. “And for a dude that was as polished of a speaker as I’ve ever seen, I saw this frail old man. I had a moment when I shut the computer. I said, ‘I bet that’s the last time I ever talk to him.”

“But the nature of that conversation was reverence. It was gratitude. I shared a lot of the things that I remember learning from him.

“What a loss. He was one of one.”

Since then, the 53-year-old Taylor, now a college football analyst for CBS Sports, has been unspooling his memories of who Lou Holtz was to him and how history might remember the man who brought Notre Dame football back.

Holtz coached at Notre Dame from 1986-96, leading the Irish to their most recent national championship in football (1988) and fashioning a record of 100-30-2 with the Irish. Taylor played offensive guard and offensive tackle for the Irish from 1990-93, with the Irish almost winning another title in 1993 (some say did win it). That was the year Taylor won the Lombardi Award and was selected a consensus All-American for the second consecutive year.

Here’s a peek behind the curtain of their relationship, spanning more than three decades, in Taylor’s own words.

First impressions

Taylor’s first meeting with Holtz came on a December recruiting trip to South Bend in 1989 at the end-of-the-season football banquet, an event that’s since evolved in format as well as the public no longer being able to buy tickets to attend.

“I just remember him being dynamic and — I wouldn’t have used this word then, but now I will — effervescent. Probably the fourth time I’ve ever used that word in my life, but that’s what’s floated up. He had complete control and command of everything.

“He was a leader. I first saw that over the weekend of the banquet. It was Dec. 2, 1989, if I remember correctly. It was the end-of-the-year banquet. Regis Philbin was the host, I believe, that night.

“I remember Lou Holtz having the audience eating out of the palm of his hand. I didn’t have my meeting with him until probably that Saturday morning. In our one-on-one conversation, he said, ‘I think you’re one of the best offensive linemen we’ve ever recruited. I strongly believe that you have a chance to leave here as one of the greatest tackles we’ve ever had.’ Which was ironic, because I played guard my first two years, but he ended up proving to be right.

“At the time, I think looking back, it was probably bull[crap], just recruiting pitch. But there was also a believability about him. Whether that was recruiting salesmanship or not, I did very much intuit that he believed in me.

“Oddly, that helped me to believe in myself. I think looking back, that was his innate gift, his ability to bring the best out in all of us. He was the best speaker I had ever heard to this day. Complete command and control. A way to say things that you’ve heard a thousand times, but in a way that would resonate and would stick.

“We all know the magic trick. We’ve all seen it a hundred times, but he was a polished communicator. He had this ability to — I don’t want to say have us be the best versions of ourselves — but he was a galvanizer. I’m thinking about all this stuff out loud, as you try to put everything into context over the last 30 years.

“I remember working my way up the meeting room. You start out as a wee, little freshman in the back of the room, and you hear him speak. And some of the pregame talks, and the stories, and you’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh.’

“But by the time you became a senior, you’d heard half of them before, and you could finish half of them, and you realize that he kind of had his schtick. He had the polished stuff down extremely well, but he was also straight off the cuff and improvisationally magical as anyone I’ve ever been around.

“I wasn’t there, but the Miami story of ‘Save Jimmy Johnson’s Ass for Me,’ and the speech we got going into the Florida State Week [in 1993 that Taylor was there for. That week — on Monday it was like, ‘I hope we play our best, so that we can keep it close, but they’re just the best team in the country.’ And by Friday night, we could have beat the ’85 Bears.

“It was amazing how well he led us. And I think, aside from the X’s and O’s, he covertly taught us to be good men with just hearts, while we were completely oblivious to that taking place.

“We thought we were learning football, but we were learning life, and he did that in a profound way.”

Ahead of the curve

Holtz used humor in front of the cameras and rage at times on the sidelines. But some of his most effective coaching moments were some of the least expected.

“It was the first time I was ever exposed to visualization and positive affirmations, and he did that when we would go into Loftus and lay on the floor of the indoor practice field after the pep rally on Friday nights of home games.

And he’d say, ‘Imagine Jesus sitting by your side. Imagine your left arm sinking into the carpet.’ And he would take you through this whole thing, and at the very least, somebody would start snoring, and he would say, ‘Hey, wake your ass up.’

“But he would take us where the crescendo was a meaningful moment in the game, and everybody’s counting on you: You know you have a job to do, and you deliver. You come through, and you’re relaxed and calm and prepared for that moment. And I’ve never forgotten that.

“And I now understand the neuroscience of visualization and what affirmations are, and he was decades ahead of that. So, the stuff we used to make fun of him for are now tools that I use for my well-being and to share with thousands of people. And [bleep], man, if that’s not the definition of somebody of significance, then I don’t know what is.”

Squaring the love/hate relationship

An interesting thing about Holtz is that so many players, when they played for him, didn’t like him. And yet they didn’t realize how much they loved him until after their careers were over.

“Do you have parents? I mean, who among us doesn’t have gripes about the imperfections of our parents? I got spankings and was put on restriction. Most of the time I earned and deserved it. But looking back, how could you do anything but appreciate it? And [offensive line coach] Joe Moore, what he did — that was tough love. And Lou wasn’t our friend.

“He wasn’t a players’ coach. He was demanding. He was hard. But it was his job to set the standard, and it was our job to live up to that standard. And he was incredibly clear about what that took, much more clear than us. So, it didn’t matter what we thought or whether or not we liked it.

“There was a right way to do it and a wrong way to do it, and we were going to do it the right way. And the way that he demonstrated that was early on. I remember being in freshman-only camp, and we were an Adidas school back then.

“And he was all over everybody’s ass about a stripe on a stripe — a stripe on a stripe! ‘Get your damn feet in the huddle right, put a stripe on a stripe!’ Now, we didn’t know whether the play was a run or a pass, going left or going right. The terminology, it was moving so damn fast.

“There were much more important things for us to be worried about than where the hell our feet were when we were lining up in the huddle for a play, that there was zero chance we were going to remember.

“But after three or four days of that, when the vets came in, I was like, ‘Man, what’s Holtz’s deal with this stripe-on-a-stripe thing?’ And they were like, ‘Ah, his whole thing is if you’re in the huddle thinking about a stripe on a stripe and where you put your feet, you’re already locked into details.’

“So, now you’re going to go to the line of scrimmage, and it’s where do you line up to the adjacent player next to you? Where’s your aiming point? Is it just, go to the left? Or is it a 35-degree angle for four steps with your left foot, so that you can get your back foot in the ground and get your backside shoulder up underneath his face mask, aiming for the outside edge of his number?

“And I was like, ‘Oh, OK. So, the stripe on a stripe — that he never explained — was a way to get us to start to get keyed into details that are oftentimes, if not exclusively, the difference between being successful or not. And that started day one in our underwear — in other words, shorts and shirts, and no pads on, just as freshmen.”

Feeling Holtz’s impact beyond ND

Taylor was one of 10 Irish players selected in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft and one of three first-rounders. Some players took a long time to reframe their experience with Holtz. Others were able to incorporate it seamlessly.

“For me it was pretty quick, because when I got to the NFL, as good of a locker room as we had in Green Bay, I realized not all college football players were created equally. Like, there were very different dudes in very different cultures than they came out of, than I experienced at Notre Dame.

“I later would learn that Ron Wolf [then the Packers’ general manager], every year that he was in Green Bay, would try to intentionally bring two to three Notre Dame guys in — whether they were going to make the roster or not, because he knew that it would improve our locker room.

“And you think about the guys that were there when I was there, Lindsay Knapp, Gene McGuire, Derrick Mays, Craig Hentrich. There were several of us. Mirko [Jurkovic], I think, was there for a cup of coffee in a camp. And I started to understand the values of fundamentals I had learned at Notre Dame. And Lou, a lot like Joe [Moore], would simplify the complex.

“And it was: Here’s our plan, how we win. No. 1, out-hit. We must control the line of scrimmage. The most physical team in this game wins, period. And it was just like, you heard that [stuff] over and over and over. And the seven areas — turnovers and big plays and penalties and missed assignments and foolish penalties and, you know, the goal line and short yardage.

“And, we would go over that before the game and what that specifically looked like. And then after the game, whether or not we did it. And, man, to a T, if we followed it, we won. And if we didn’t, we didn’t. So we learned the importance of fundamentals.

“But beyond that, I think it was a lot of the lessons — trust, love, and commitment. It was the quality of people that I missed [from the college days], and you didn’t have access to that culture as much. It was little ways to remember and view life and all the different sayings that he had.

“But I think what really stood out was how he would remember stuff — and remembered my mom’s name. And I remember reading some book on leadership, and one of the common factors of great leaders is that they remember people’s names and call them by names and remember little details.

“I don’t know if that’s something that he read way back when or what, but that was an innate skill of his. And you consider all the years he coached at all the different places, every player he ever played with mentioned that he had that ability. How’s your mom doing? For me, it was Marti. How’s Marti? Is she still taking care of those kids? And he made you feel unique and special and different.

“Whether you actually were to him or not, you felt that way. And even if you were just around him for three minutes, those three minutes you felt seen and validated. And he was masterful at that.

“So, it’s the classic, people don’t remember what you say. They remember how they made you feel. When you were in Holtz’s presence, he made you feel like you mattered.”

What if Holtz had never come to Notre Dame?

During the Gerry Faust Era, there were lots of people, both inside and outside the program, who thought Notre Dame football would never be back. Without Holtz, what would the trajectory of the program have been?

“It would have looked a lot like it did until Marcus Freeman showed up. And I think a big key to Holtz’s success was hiring Joe Moore. They won it all in year 3 of Lou and Joe’s first year at Notre Dame.

“Lou Holtz set the tone in the very first meeting, telling a player [Chuck Lanza] to get his feet off the stage. Being instantly able to capture a room is a remarkable skill. And he could do it with a lot of words or with none — like he did it in that moment. And his discernment on when to speak, when to not, what to say, what not to do was amazing.

“The throughline thread was always getting us to galvanize together, even if it was at his own expense, We had names for him, and not flattering ones. Even Joe Moore had one. But he could galvanize you even if it was us being so pissed off at him that we were going to play good just to say, F— you, Lou.

“That was intentional. And he would push our buttons, man. And looking back, there’s an appreciation of the artistry of how well he pulled those levers. Now, behind the scenes, talking with coaches and GAs, he was an absolute neurotic mess. And he was very hard to coach for, and wasn’t nearly as polished behind the scenes as I think we thought he was in the front of the house.

“But, yeah, trying to think about what it would have been like. So, there’s a story about Tony Dungy when he took over the Indianapolis Colts. I believe the quote is, ‘First, you’ve got to get them to want to win. Then you’ve got to get them to hope, then believe, and then expect, whatever that hierarchy is. Holtz had to do that, because Notre Dame was this, you know, also-ran program that hadn’t won anything since the 70s.

“The game had modernized, and things were changing, and they had all these academic standards. He had this Prop 48 quarterback [Tony Rice] and this defensive lineman that went to a vocational school in Chicago [Chris Zorich] who ended up being generational players that played integral roles on both sides of the ball winning that national championship. So, he had an incredible eye for talent. He had an incredible ability to develop. Like, players got better when they were at Notre Dame.

“And think about the coaching tree. And the coaches that he hired and developed, like, it’s incredible. You think about just our senior class, and who was in that class, and how many first-rounders and NFL Hall of Famers came out of that class.

Back to the coaches — [recruiting coordinator] Vinny Cerrato and [defensive coordinator] Barry Alvarez, and, man, it just goes on and on and on, the dudes that were there. And there were, of course, some turds that got hired, too. That’s coaching, I guess.”

Just a phone call away

When Taylor was going through difficult times in his life, Holtz impacted those times, even if the two men didn’t connect.

“I think I remembered, in general, the things that we were taught while we were there on campus. And I think I probably remembered them more than I’m able to recall now. Being candid, I never reached out to him personally.

“When I was hurt, I did reach out to coach Moore, because I had ruptured both my patella tendons in years one and two up in Green Bay. And that was more, you know, ‘Come on, kid, you’ve got it. You’ll be back.’ It’s sort of a deal.

“But it’s interesting, because once you leave campus, your focus shifts. And I don’t know if I watched Notre Dame football for a decade, because Saturdays are a travel day. If you have a home game, you’re running around getting as much stuff as you can get done. If you’re at an away game, you’ve got to go to the airport and hop on a plane. So, you root for your team, but you kind of lose touch. And he left a couple, three, four years after I graduated.

“But I’ll say this. Anytime I needed anything from him, he responded. It was like the whole 4-for-40. If you need anything ever, give me a call. Like he delivered on that. And I don’t know if that was just because of me and I was a captain and those sort of things, but there were a lot of dudes I’ve talked to that were just guys that Holtz has helped.

“So, I think there was a piece of him that really, on some level, appreciated and intentionally served his players. Now, he was an egomaniac, and he loved him some him. There’s no question about that. There was also a piece where I think he genuinely cared about who we were.”

In the rearview mirror

Like with most players who played for Holtz, Taylor had a layered, complicated relationship and yet one that impacted him for life.

“Man, there’s very few men in my life that I’ve met, for a guy that grew up without a father around that needed to learn the lessons that only men can teach men. And Holtz, man, I’m getting emotional thinking about this, but like Holtz was one of those men.

“And many of those lessons and who I am today as a man, as an employee, as a husband, as a son, are things that I learned because of the standard that he set and held us all to.

And for that, I’m deeply grateful.”







