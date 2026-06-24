Blue and Gold Football Recruiting
Inside the Notre Dame ‘legacy recruit’ experience, tracking the path of Xander Edwards
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Four-star 2028 running back Xander Edwards has grown up around Notre Dame football, but the son of former Irish fullback Marc Edwards is determined to make his own choice. As scholarship offers pile up from national powers, the family is balancing tradition with fit, while the changing culture under Marcus Freeman has made legacy recruiting a bigger factor in South Bend than it has been in years.