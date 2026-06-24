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Blue and Gold Football Recruiting

Inside the Notre Dame ‘legacy recruit’ experience, tracking the path of Xander Edwards

Eric Hansen
Eric Hansen@EHansenND
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Xander Edwards
Notre Dame recriting target Xander Edwards (25) rushed for 2,629 yards and 44 TDs as a high school sophomore in 2025. Corey Perrine/USA TODAY Network

Four-star 2028 running back Xander Edwards has grown up around Notre Dame football, but the son of former Irish fullback Marc Edwards is determined to make his own choice. As scholarship offers pile up from national powers, the family is balancing tradition with fit, while the changing culture under Marcus Freeman has made legacy recruiting a bigger factor in South Bend than it has been in years.

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