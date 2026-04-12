Irish defense delivers as No. 2 Notre Dame men’s lacrosse knocks off No. 1 UNC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — On a day when the second-ranked Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team was determined to make a little NCAA history, a piece of their own history reached out to inspire goalie Thomas Ricciardelli against high-scoring, top-ranked North Carolina.

Who then promptly gave up two first-period, man-up goals in a sloppy opening quarter as the Irish fell behind 2-0, only to gather himself and help the Irish put on a stunning show of defense to dominate the Tar Heels, 10-5, Saturday at Arlotta Stadium. And in doing so, Notre Dame becomes the first men’s lacrosse team ever to upend No. 1 teams in back-to-back games.

The Irish knocked Richmond from the top spot on April 4 with a 12-8 victory at Evanston, Ill.

A message from Entenmann

Back in South Bend, a crowd estimated to be well beyond the facility’s supposed capacity of 5,000 and that included a large chunk of the ND football roster looked on as Ricciardelli had a season-high 15 saves against the nation’s No. 3 scoring team (14.82 goals per game) and a team that had been in double digits in every one of its previous 11 games this season.

In a performance reminiscent of former Irish All-America goalie Liam Entenmann and one of the greatest to play the position in the history of the sport, and the man whose act Ricciardelli had to follow.

The same man who sent the current Irish goalie a text message roughly an hour before his own coaching gig as an assistant coach at the University of Michigan between PLL seasons.

“He just said, ‘Hey, live it up. Play free.’” Ricciardelli shared of Entenmann’s text. “He’s so good about that. He’s been the biggest role model for me, especially playing goalie. He’s just such a nice guy. He’ll always have your back.

“It’s just been really influential in my play. Just give me the confidence that I know what I’m doing to come out here every day.”

And thrive.

A complete performance

Offensively, Luke Miller and freshman Teddy Lally each had hat tricks for the Irish (8-1, 1-1 ACC), the next No. 1 team when Monday’s new polls come out after running their record to 7-1 in their last eight confrontations with the nation’s top-ranked teams.

In what was dubbed the Military Appreciation Game, Notre Dame’s active military member and leading goal scorer this season — Air Force transfer Josh Yago — played master facilitator with a season-high three assists.

“Lally’s been – he’s had a typical freshman year,” Notre Dame 38th-year head coach Kevin Corrigan offered. “He was great the first three or four games of the year. He was terrible the next couple games. And now he has a great game again.

“So, he’s riding that roller coaster of a freshman year, but, hey, he’s obviously a very skilled and good player. So, it was great to see him play as well as he did.”

It was a Lally goal that capped a 4-0 Irish run in the second period for a 4-2 Notre Dame lead. A goal by Owen Duffy closed the gap to 4-3 at the half before Parker Hoffman tied the game 12 seconds into the third period.

From there Notre Dame dominated and had a surprising advantage in face-offs throughout the game with Tyler Spano, a junior transfer and a Div. III All-American at Washington and Lee University.

He won 10 of his 17 faceoff opportunities going against North Carolina All-American Brady Wambach, who came into the game leading the nation in both face-off percentage (71 percent) and ground balls (11.64). He had five against the Irish.

Defensively, the Irish — led by All-American Shawn Lyght, smothered North Carolina’s prolific attackmen Duffy and Dominic Pietramala, each of whom scored just one goal, and with the latter doing so on 10 shot attempts.

“I mean, listen, Shawn was terrific today,” Corrigan said. “Nate Schwitzenberg was outstanding today, all over the field, physical, but just sound. And our short-stick D-middies don’t get enough credit. They’re terrific.

“So, all of those things, you add them up, and then Tom Ricciardelli was great today in the cage.”

And Notre Dame gets to test how sustainable that defense is when it takes on the team that came into the weekend leading the nation in scoring, Duke, on the road.

Next Saturday’s matchup starts at noon EDT on ESPNU.

“It definitely gives us hope in the sense that it’s nice to see our name at No. 1 and that we’ve worked hard enough to earn that spot,” Ricciardelli said, “but there are so many good teams that can knock you off come a certain day.

“Just knowing that our best lacrosse has to happen in May. Our goal isn’t to be No. 1 at the beginning of April. It’s to be the last team standing on Memorial Day. We know our end goal. We know we’re going to have to battle through certain adversity and whatnot, but just staying consistent and poised and executing on all fronts.”

NOTRE DAME 10, NORTH CAROLINA 5: Box score