'It was a blessing': Notre Dame captain Donovan Hinish retires from football

Donovan Hinish hit Notre Dame fans in the feels Monday morning.

The 2025 team captain put out an Instagram post with photos from his Fighting Irish playing career with the song “Keep The Wolves Away” by Uncle Lucius playing in the background. The caption reads, “To say it was a blessing is an understatement, thank you for everything ND.”

Hinish’s time with the Irish — and his time playing competitive football, period — has officially come to a close. Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman cited a shoulder injury as the reason for calling it a career. Blue & Gold’s Mike Singer confirmed the accuracy of that information; Hinish is walking away from the sport for health purposes. Singer’s source said Hinish is “beat up” and ready for the next chapter of his future, whatever that might entail.

Still, he’s leaving a year of collegiate eligibility on the table. And, possibly, a professional career. Hinish’s brother, Kurt, was also a Notre Dame team captain. He’s parlayed that into a multi-year stay in the NFL.

Hinish finished his Notre Dame career with 57 total tackles and 6.5 sacks. He wasn’t a prolific producer in terms of numbers on the stat sheet, but he was a dependable asset to the defensive line. He played in 27 of the Irish’s 28 games in the last two seasons. The only game he missed was late this year because of a concussion. He got came from that and was able to get on the field a week later in his hometown of Pittsburgh for the Irish’s 37-15 victory over the Panthers with ESPN’s College GameDay in town.

In November, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman called Hinish a “high achiever.”

“And high achievers are consistent, right?” Freeman said. “He consistently chooses hard. When I think of Donovan Hinish, I think of a guy that just from where he’s from, how he was raised from his parents, his brother and sister, he is a guy that that’s who he is. He’s a guy that consistently chooses hard. And when you do that enough in practice, then all of a sudden it happens in a game that becomes who you are. And he’s a tough, tough guy battling through injuries and continuing to put team first.”

Hinish’s departure could be the fourth among Notre Dame defensive tackles who were at the top of the depth chart in 2024. Jared Dawson and Gabriel Rubio exhausted their eligibility. Jason Onye might’ve done the same, but the Irish did put in a request for a waiver that could enable him to stick around in 2025. Given the roster situation, the Irish could’ve used a fifth season from Hinish. But he’s choosing to step away on his own terms, and that’s always a commendable move.