Iyana Moore continues surge as Notre Dame women roll past Pitt

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — With 18th-ranked Notre Dame already down two players with an illness and another wearing a cumbersome knee brace on the bench, guard Iyana Moore drew a collective gasp from the Purcell Pavilion crowd with a collision and a hard fall to the court.

It’s not that the Irish likely wouldn’t have still had enough firepower to finish off one of the ACC’s bottom-feeders, Pitt, on Monday night without the Vanderbilt grad transfer. But long term, she’s one of the keys to Notre Dame continuing to push its ceiling higher than its preseason predicted fifth-place finish.

Before taking an inadvertent blow to the head from teammate Cass Prosper chasing a rebound late in the first half of a 94-59 thumping of the visiting Panthers and in the second half after collecting herself at halftime, Moore showed why.

She ended up playing almost 39 minutes, scored a season-high 23 points — with five 3s — and added five rebounds, three assists and two steals in her first start in an Irish uniform. She came in averaging 8.1 points per game and replaced 6-4 forward Gisela Sanchez in the ND starting five, one of the two players out sick.

Adjusting to adversity

Both Sanchez and walk-on Jordyn Smith are, per head coach Niele Ivey, expected back Thursday for a New Year’s afternoon road test for ND (10-2 overall, 2-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech (5-9, 0-2), with a 4 p.m. EST tip time on the ACC Network.

The Irish play their third game in a seven-day span, after an eight-day holiday layoff, Sunday at Duke (7-6, 2-0).

“We found out this afternoon, so just unfortunate,” Ivey said of the sick players. “I talked about everybody having to do a little bit more. We’re doing a little bit more without KK [Bransford, out indefinitely with a knee injury]. And now [this].

“But everybody stepped up. It started off with Iyana. I thought she was incredible for us today. Tried to use my timeouts to give them a little bit of a breather. But, you know, this is what we have, and we adjust to our situation.”

A recurring theme, but they’re good at it. Resilience isn’t a concern.

And some of the rough edges in the 38th win in the 42nd-ever matchup with Pittsburgh (7-9, 0-2) were encouraging in a twisted sort of way.

Ivey asked that the Irish play defense without fouling. And in the first half, they certainly had the “without fouling” part down pat. Notre Dame picked up one foul in the entire first half, that being charged to Malaya Cowles with 5:11 left in the second quarter.

But the Irish picked up eight of their 10 fouls in the third quarter, with 6-foot-3 Cowles adding two more, then a fourth foul early in the final quarter. Ivey left her in, and Cowles — ND’s only healthy scholarship forward or center — finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.

“I just trusted her to try to finish the game for me, just knowing the situation that we’re in,” Ivey said of the Wake Forest transfer. “Unfortunately, they got a couple of fouls in that third quarter, but she adjusted and the team adjusted.”

More milestones for Hidalgo

If two-time All-American Hannah Hidalgo had to do any adjusting, the 5-6 junior made it look effortless.

The nation’s second-leading scorer led everyone in that department with 30 points, extending her school-record of games with 30 points or more to 13, to go along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Notre Dame finished with 17 steals as a team, right about its average (16.8) that ranks third nationally and first among Power Conference teams.

Hidalgo’s third steal of the night pushed her past Ivey (1996-2001) and into second place on the Notre Dame career steals list. The nation’s leader in steals per game has 350 and now trails only Skylar Diggins (381) not even halfway through her junior year.

“I was super excited,” Ivey said of Hidalgo’s latest milestone. “I knew it was coming, but I just forgot. But, I mean, she’s just phenomenal. To break that record as a junior just shows her dominance defensively, what she’s done for this program.

“Records are meant to be broken, so I’m grateful that I get a chance to be a part of it and watch it. I’m super happy for her.”

And happy Notre Dame didn’t show more rust after the layoff. And happy about Prosper’s third double-double of the season (18 points, 10 rebounds) and career-high four blocked shots. And happy Moore is healthy from the fall and surging.

“I’m here to do whatever the team needs me to do,” said the 5-8 Moore, a second-team All-SEC selection a couple of seasons ago. “I feel like coach Ivey and my teammates and all the coaches, support staff, they give me confidence every single day to let me know that they want me here and I’m needed here and just do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

And the next evolution in her game?

“Defense,” Moore said. “I’m taking steps in the right direction, Coach makes sure she stays on me about that. So, yeah, I think defensively just making sure that I’m doing my assignments, staying aggressive the whole time.

“I feel like we all are really good on defense, so it helps me turn it up just a little bit more.”

NOTRE DAME 94, PITTSBURGH 59: Box Score