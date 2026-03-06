Iyana Moore’s roll is the latest Hidalgo-inspired evolution driving Notre Dame WBB’s surge

It’s gotten to the point that not only is Hannah Hidalgo routinely doing Hannah Hidalgo things for the surging Notre Dame women’s basketball team.

It’s that the soon-to-be three-time All-American is inspiring that, coaxing that, evolving her teammates to have Hidalgo-type moments — even stringing together long stretches now of them — as the fifth-seeded Irish swaggered into the ACC Tournament semis with an 81-63 mauling of 4 seed NC State Friday at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga.

Up next for Notre Dame (22-9) and its seven-game win streak is top seed Duke (22-8), Saturday at noon EST (ESPN2) in the first game of the day. Semifinal winners meet for the ACC Championship Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

“Every game, it’s someone else stepping up and doing something fantastic for us,” Irish coach Niele Ivey said.

Friday it was grad transfer Iyana Moore’s turn to roll out a next-level performance to pair with Hidalgo’s career-best sixth straight game with 25 points or more. The 5-foot-8 guard, imported from Vanderbilt, had 17 of her 20 points in the first half, just ahead of a 16-1 run to start the third quarter that proved to be the TKO blow for the Wolfpack (22-10).

“I feel like I’ve been comfortable all season,” Moore said of her early scoring flurry that included four 3s. “I expect myself to make it. In games I don’t make it, I’m like, ‘Dang, why didn’t I make it?’

“I’ve been comfortable all season, and my teammates, they really just believe in me to go out there and do that. When I have people around me who believe in me, it makes me more comfortable.”

Moore, beyond the scoring

Indeed, Moore has had bigger scoring games, both in an Irish uniform (23 points vs. Pitt on Dec. 29) and prior to arriving in South Bend. She had 37, in fact, against Kentucky two years ago, when the Milwaukee product was a second-team All-SEC selection for Vanderbilt.

It’s the development of Moore into a more complete player around that scoring that continues to be part of the cheat code that is expanding both expectations and possibilities for what the Irish could accomplish in March.

The once defensive soft spot on Friday held her own against NC State’s guards, whether the Irish were in man or zone. She even led Notre Dame with three steals.

And Moore also had three assists and nine rebounds, the latter number three more than her previous high in an Irish uniform and tying her career high from her Vanderbilt days.

“Kudos to that,” Hidalgo volunteered of Moore’s stat analysis during the postgame press conference. “That’s crazy.”

It’s also what leadership looks like. Hidalgo’s leadership.

When the Irish dropped to 13-8 overall after back-to-back losses to middling ACC teams Clemson and Cal in late January, the 5-6 point guard didn’t just put the team on her back to see how far she could take it anyway. The nation’s third-leading scorer and steals leader brought her teammates with her.

“Honestly it’s a matter of trust,” Hidalgo said of her process. “I trust my teammates. I trust when one of them misses a wide-open layup on the right-hand side, I give it back to them, and they’re going to make the next layup.

“When I pour that into them, I know they really feed off of that. If they make a mistake, just encouraging them to get it back, and they bring so much more. I think it’s just a matter of continuing to talk to them and feeding them the ball when they’re open, regardless of their mistakes.”

Hidalgo’s impact

While continuing to stuff her own stat line. Friday it went as follows: 25 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. The Irish never trailed and led by as many as 28 points in the fourth quarter.

And that, in turn, accounted for a very important stat in terms of Notre Dame’s quest to become the first ACC champ to win four games in four days in ACC Tournament history — Hidalgo had almost eight minutes of bench time, and none of it related to foul-trouble.

Only twice previously this season has she been able to be a bystander for that long in an ACC game. And the pace of play Friday when she was on the court was hardly as taxing as it could have been had the Wolfpack risen to the occasion.

“Just got our butts kicked,” NC State coach Wes Moore weighed in.

But if NC State hadn’t gotten their butts kicked and played to their seed, Ivey is confident her team has the resilience to thrive in a format where depth is a huge asset. And even with the return of KK Bransford from a six-week injury hiatus for the past 10 games, the Irish are a team that’s not comfortable going more than seven deep.

And yet comfortable with that reality, as each of those seven rotational players continues to help produce the best version of this Irish team at a time when it matters most.

“This is our situation,” Ivey said. “It doesn’t matter when we play, we want to play. We’re excited. We have a great performance team. We did a great job this week of preparing them for back-to-back loads.

“There’s a ton of recovery. The team knows what we need to do. No matter when we play, we’re locked in and excited to play.”

And excited to take the next step in their evolution. Together.

“It’s really about the people that make the program,” Iyana Moore said. “Coach Ivey cares about you more than just a person. Whenever she’s yelling at you and everything like that, you know it comes from a good place.

“I think it’s just the family environment. You just want to run through a brick wall for coach Ivey. I think she makes this program 10 times better.”

NOTRE DAME 81, NC STATE 63: Box Score