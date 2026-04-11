Fast rising 2028 EDGE Javontae Eldridge embraces Fort Wayne-to-Notre Dame connection

Fast rising 2028 EDGE Javontae Eldridge embraces Fort Wayne-to-Notre Dame connectionby: Kyle Kelly11 minutes agoByKyleKellyRead In AppFort Wayne (Ind.) Wayne 2028 EDGE Javontae Eldridge (left) with Notre Dame safety Brauntae Johnson (right center), Fort Wayne Northrop 2027 EDGE Ifeanyi Emedobi (right center) and Northrop defensive coordinator Kalen Desrosiers (right) during a Notre Dame visit March 28, 2026. (Credit: @EldridgeJE99)Notre Dame is scouting Fort Wayne (Ind.) Wayne 2028 EDGE Javontae Eldridge after another visit to campus. The rising defender says the Irish are high on his list.