Arizona Cardinals select Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love No. 3 overall in NFL Draft

Anticipation merged with reality for former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love on Thursday. His NFL Draft dream transformed into the real deal — live, in person and in vibrant color — with the Arizona Cardinals selecting him with the No. 3 overall pick just outside of Acrisure Stadium, the site of one of Love’s most impressive college football highlights, in Pittsburgh.

Love is the first running back to be chosen out of Notre Dame in the first round since Steelers legend Jerome Bettis went 10th overall in 1993. He’s also the highest-drafted Notre Dame running back of all time. The Fighting Irish have had 10 tailbacks taken in the draft since Bettis, but none of them were first rounders let alone the No. 3 overall selection. That alone drives home the selling point for a team to take Love so early.

He’s different.

Just watch the aforementioned Acrisure Stadium highlight and see for yourself.

Love is the type of premier offensive player who can revitalize a franchise and revolutionize an offense. He was a standout for a Notre Dame team that went 24-4 in the last two seasons. During that time, he ran for 2,497 yards on 6.9 yards per carry with 35 rushing touchdowns to go along with 55 catches for 517 yards and 5 more scores.

Love never got to 200 carries in a single season at Notre Dame. He shared the backfield with Jadarian Price. Love was RB1 and started every game, but Price had to get his touches too. He’s a high-level NFL Draft prospect in his own right, with most pundits calling him the second-best running back in the class behind only Love.

What sets Love apart from his former running mate? It’s what sets him apart from everyone else, not just Price, and the answer is, well, everything.

Love just does everything differently than his peers.

“Whoever gets Jeremiyah Love is going to get a complete football player,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said on NFL Network just hours before the draft started. “Someone that studies the game, loves the game, loves to compete, loves to practice and is just such a unique talent. His skill set is one that I haven’t seen, maybe ever, with my own eyes being a coach. He’s going to be a huge addition to whatever organization that drafts him, and I’m excited to watch him at the next level.”

That organization is the Cardinals, and Love should be a prominent fixture for them right away. The great Nick Saban said an hour before the draft began Love will be the 2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“The versatility this guy has a player — they can use him as a wideout, they can use him out of the backfield — he’s going to be a mismatch guy,” Saban said. “He’s going to carry the ball and be able to run for very productive yards. I just think this guy is going to make a huge impact.”

“I’m going to put on for the Cardinals,” Love added. “We’re going to do some special things together.”