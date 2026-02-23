Jeremiyah Love update: Notre Dame RB planning to run 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is planning to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, a source confirmed to Blue & Gold on Monday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.

Love is also expected to participate in positional drills and other athletic testing. His on-field workout will take place on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, alongside the other running backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers who earned an invite to the Combine.

Barring injury or another extremely unexpected development, Love will be the first running back off the board in April’s NFL Draft. Many analysts believe his floor is the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 9 overall, with the New Orleans Saints at No. 8 being another popular destination in the latest mock drafts.

“Chiefs running backs ranked 31st in yards after contact and explosive runs in 2025,” Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman wrote in his three-round mock draft, which sent the Notre Dame superstar to Kansas City. “Jeremiyah Love ranked among the top six FBS running backs in both categories in his final season at Notre Dame. He would instantly bring credibility back to a lackluster Kansas City run game.”

Love is widely considered one of the top-three players in the 2026 NFL Draft, regardless of position. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had him at No. 3 on his pre-combine top-100 big board, while three of eight scouts and executives polled by ESPN believe he’s the best prospect in the draft.

“With his easy acceleration, Love can excel on perimeter runs or when given a runway to create big plays (he led the FBS this past season with eight plays of 20-plus yards),” Brugler wrote. “He has a compact, linear build and plays with the physicality and run strength to stay on his feet through contact, as well as the short-area cutting skills to sidestep defenders without downshifting his speed.

“For some teams, Love will have a higher draft grade than Ashton Jeanty [who went fifth overall to the Las Vegas Raiders] last year.”

Love is one of six Notre Dame players invited to the Combine, which will take place this week in Indianapolis. The others are fellow running back Jadarian Price, wide receiver Malachi Fields, tight end Eli Raridon, offensive tackle Aamil Wagner and interior offensive lineman Billy Schrauth.

The on-field workout schedule for the six Fighting Irish alums at the Combine is as follows: Raridon on Friday; Love, Price and Fields on Sautrday; Wagner and Schrauth on Sunday. All tests and drills will be televised on NFL Network.