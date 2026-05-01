Joey O'Brien injury update: Latest on five-star Notre Dame freshman safety

Notre Dame freshman safety Joey O’Brien, who left the Blue-Gold Game on crutches this past Saturday, underwent surgery on his left leg. However, he should be healthy well in time for the 2026 season.

That’s according to On3’s Pete Nakos, who dropped an update on the Lou Somogyi Board and social media on Friday.

“Notre Dame safety and five-star recruit Joey O’Brien underwent surgery on his left leg after exiting the spring game,” Nakos said. “A source tells On3 that it’s nothing major and he will be ready for fall camp.”

O’Brien posted a photo of himself in the operating room on his Instagram story, seemingly confirming his surgery.

Nakos’ report also tracks with what Blue & Gold‘s staff is hearing, which is that O’Brien’s injury is considered minor and should not be an issue by the time Notre Dame hits the practice field again in August.

The Irish have not officially confirmed O’Brien’s status, but head coach Marcus Freeman should give an update during his next meeting with local reporters. That should happen some time in late May or early June.

O’Brien came to Notre Dame as one of the most coveted recruits in the country and arguably the most coveted recruit in the 2026 class. Rivals rated O’Brien as a five-star recruit out of Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College, ranking him as the No. 25 overall player and No. 1 safety in the country. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him at No. 34 overall — just shy of consensus five-star status — and No. 3 among safeties.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 203 pounds, O’Brien is a unicorn with his size, length and athleticism. He was an elite wide receiver in high school as well, giving him top-tier ball skills with which to create turnovers. He committed to Notre Dame over Oregon, Clemson and Penn State in June, following official visits to all four schools.

Once healthy, O’Brien will compete for playing time on defense but might have to wait a season in an obscenely stacked Notre Dame safety room. The Irish have two returning starters in redshirt junior Adon Shuler and redshirt sophomore Brauntae Johnson, a sub-package Swiss Army knife in senior Luke Talich and a redshirt freshman in Ethan Long who looks poised to make noise as well.

O’Brien knows this, and while he’ll do everything he can to get himself on the field, he told reporters in March that he’s content to wait his turn.

“Coming into such a stacked safety group, it’s kind of just I have to humble myself and be like, ‘Okay, wait for my shot,’” O’Brien said. “These guys are really good. I’m not just gonna come in and play right away. I’ve got to wait my turn when I get in and take advantage of my moments.”

O’Brien’s size and speed could also help Notre Dame right away on special teams, particularly if the NCAA passes eligibility reform and makes the four-game maximum for a redshirt season irrelevant. Regardless, the Irish probably don’t expect a player of O’Brien’s caliber to remain in South Bend for five years.