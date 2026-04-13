Josh Yago finds a way to serve his country and boost Notre Dame men’s lacrosse back to No. 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Not only did Air Force grad transfer Josh Yago help the Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team on Saturday with a 10-5 takedown of then-No. 1 North Carolina at Arlotta Stadium, he was technically serving his country while doing so.

In what was designated as ND’s Military Appreciation Game, no less.

Then again, every day seems to be Josh Yago Appreciation Day, for the second lieutenant in the U.S. Space Force program as well as the team leader in assists (12) and co-leader in goals scored (20) for the Irish (8-1, 1-1 ACC).

Notre Dame ascended to the No. 1 spot in the polls on Monday after upsetting the previous two No. 1 teams, Richmond and UNC, in back-to-back weekends. Yago contributed a season-high three assists in the upset of the Tar Heels.

Next up for Notre Dame is a road test Saturday at No. 15 Duke (8-3), followed by a home finale April 25 against No. 5 Syracuse (10-3), ahead of the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., May 1 and 3.

A modest star who helps others shine

“He’s just such a great kid,” Notre Dame 38th-year head coach Kevin Corrigan said of the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Denver product. “And he’s so unselfish and so humble that he just kind of comes in every day and does his thing. Makes no big deal of it.

“He’s just got a maturity and a poise about him that I think has been really good for that unit, because he’s the only guy on that [attack] unit that’s played significant college minutes. We’ve got a freshman, a sophomore and a junior, none of whom have played a whole lot of college lacrosse before this year. And then him in our top four attackmen.

“I think he’s kind of showing them the way. ‘This is how you handle yourself. This is how you go about things. ‘This is how you react to success and disappointment.’ And I think it’s been really good for the whole group.”

And the Notre Dame experience has been very good to Yago as well, he said. But there was a lot of red tape that had to be navigated to make it happen. And he only had the extra year because of a meniscus tear he suffered as a freshman that seemed devastating at the time.

“I loved my time at Air Force, love all my boys back there,” said Yago, an honorable-mention All-American with the Falcons last season after amassing 37 goals and 35 assists in 17 games. “Love the coaching staff. Love the family there.

“Here at Notre Dame, it’s special. I’ve definitely felt that this past year. All the guys are amazing. The coaching staff is amazing. The fans are amazing. It’s just been a surreal experience so far.”

How Yago serves

Yago’s active duty, since August and through May, consists of attending graduate school classes in the Mendoza College of Business, maintaining a high GPA and swearing off any NIL money.

“After this, I’ll go back to Colorado Springs to report for training for Space Force. I’ll do that for a year and then I’ll get put into the operational Space Force and do my job from there.”

And seemingly lacrosse would be a memory, but …

“I did just get the go-ahead [on Friday] to enter into the draft for the PLL [Premier Lacrosse League],” he said. “They’re going to let me do that for a couple of years, and then we’ll go from there. I’ll be doing both. I’ll still be working for the Space Force, but then on the weekends going to play for the PLL.”

A crowd estimated to be well over the listed 5,000-person capacity for Arlotta Stadium took in the dominating performance of the Irish on Saturday.

“You know, we had a high school tournament here this week too, and we had teams from California and teams from New Jersey and Delaware,” Corrigan said. “And I said to those kids, ‘You know, when I came out here 40 years ago, there was hardly any lacrosse whatsoever. You’d be lucky if you could find a stick in the state of Indiana.’

“And now for those guys to be here flying in to play at Arlotta Stadium, for us to have a game with that kind of a crowd, that kind of a great matchup against a great North Carolina team, just great stuff. Great for our sport. Great for our game to see the game growing like that in South Bend, Ind.”

And a team playing in that stadium this year that might be back on a national title trajectory, thanks in part to Yago.

“I appreciate him,” Corrigan said. “He does an awful lot of stuff for us, and he’s always going to handle that best match-up, and we’re not going to get the worst of it. And that’s, again, the little things within the game, to know that you’re going to win that matchup every game is so far really good.

“I think there are a lot of good teams. There may not be a great team or a team that’s become great.

“Yet.”