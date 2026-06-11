Kicker Owen Davies starts Notre Dame's 2028 recruiting class with commitment

Kicker Owen Davies gave Notre Dame football its first verbal commitment in the 2028 recruiting class. He announced Wednesday night on social media his pledge to the Irish.

Davies, who Kohl’s Kicking ranks as the No. 2 kicker in the 2028 class, reported a Notre Dame offer last week after participating in Notre Dame’s specialist camp on May 31. The rising junior at Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy committed to the Irish over an offer from Tennessee.

Davies trains with James Wilhoit, a former Tennessee kicker who ranks third in program history with 325 points from his four seasons (2003-06) with the Volunteers. Wilhoit founded Wilhoit Kicking Academy in 2010 and spent time coaching kickers for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans (2021-23).

Davies transferred from Brentwood to Brentwood Academy following his freshman season, which resulted in him having to sit out his sophomore season in 2025. But the 6-foot, 200-pound Davies made a name for himself on the kicking camp circuit.

In April, Davies was named the top field goal performer and kickoff performer at The Tour’s camp stop in Nashville, Tenn. His field goals were charted with the following averages: 70.1 miles per hour, 10.8 feet high at the line of scrimmage and good from 56 yards out. His kickoffs were charted with averages of 76.3 miles per hour, 31 degree of launch angle, 4.12 seconds of hang time and 73 yards.

Davies becomes the first commitment in Notre Dame’s 2028 recruiting class. The Irish started their 2027 recruiting class with special teams commitment from long snapper Sean Kraft.

Though Notre Dame has primarily relied on graduate transfers to fill the starting place-kicker role under special teams coordinator Marty Biagi, the Irish have also been aggressive in recruiting kickers. Notre Dame signed scholarships kickers out of high school in back-to-back classes: Erik Schmidt in 2025 and Micah Drescher in 2026.

Schmidt spent much of his freshman season performing kickoffs, which included 55 touchbacks on 70 attempts. He also converted 41 of his 42 kickoffs in addition to missing all three of his field goal attempts. Schmidt moved into a punter role this spring after Notre Dame added kicker Spencer Porath from Purdue. Drescher joined Notre Dame’s program this summer.

More on Davies from Kohl’s Kicking

Jamie Kohl of Kohl’s Kicking wrote the following on Davies’ profile on his website: “Davies impressed once again at the 2026 Kohl’s Underclassmen Challenge. He won the overall kickoff competition and scored 111.08 points overall in the combined kickoff chartings. He scored 16 combined points in the field goal charting and was one of top overall prospects at camp.

“Owen Davies made his mark at the December 2025 Kohl’s Midwest Winter Showcase by finishing as one of the camp’s strongest performers. He won the kickoff competition, demonstrating impressive skills with a top ball of 69 yards and a hang time of 4.1 seconds, while earning 15 points in field goal charting and posting 109.45 points in kickoffs.

“At the 2025 Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp, he won the final competition for the 2028 class with a score of 23 points in field goal charting and achieved an overall kickoff score of 101.9, highlighted by a 68-yard kick with 3.6 seconds of hang time.”