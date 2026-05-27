Kickoff time revealed for Notre Dame vs. Navy on Halloween

Notre Dame’s Oct. 31 matchup with Navy will kick off at noon ET, the Irish announced Wednesday afternoon.

As per tradition, Notre Dame’s “road” game against Navy is at a neutral site. The Irish and Midshipmen will butt heads at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. The game will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN.

With Wednesday’s announcement, only four games on Notre Dame’s 2026 schedule do not have public kickoff times or TV information: Sept. 26 at Purdue, Oct. 3 at North Carolina, Oct. 17 at BYU and Nov. 28 at Syracuse. Navy is the only noon game on the schedule so far, as the Irish are currently slated to play four games (Wisconsin, Michigan State, Miami and SMU) in prime time.

Notre Dame has handled Navy exceptionally well in the Marcus Freeman era, ever since a 35-32 scare in 2022. Since then, the Irish have defeated the Midshipmen three times by an average of 38.3 points per game. Freeman tends to lean toward over-preparing for Navy’s triple-option offense, which has yielded strong results.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series over Navy 82-13-1, not counting two wins vacated by the Irish in 2012 and 2013. Dating back to the Brian Kelly era, the Irish have won eight games in a row against the Midshipmen — their longest streak in the rivalry since 43-straight wins from 1964-2006.

Navy lost many of its best players to graduation, such as quarterback Blake Horvath, fullback Alex Tecza, slot back Eli Heidenreich and defensive tackle Landon Robinson. Heidenreich and Robinson were both selected in April’s NFL Draft, marking the first season Navy had multiple players drafted since 1956.

Horvath missed the Notre Dame game last season due to an injury, so the Irish got a close look at projected 2026 starting quarterback Braxton Woodson. Woodson doesn’t have Horvath’s rare passing ability for a Navy signal-caller, but he averaged 9.4 yards per carry in 2025.

All times Eastern

Sept. 6: Wisconsin* (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Sept. 12: Rice (3:30 p.m., NBC)

Sept. 19: Michigan State (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Sept. 26: at Purdue (TBA)

Oct. 3: at North Carolina (TBA)

Oct. 10: Stanford (3:30 p.m., NBC)

Oct. 17: at BYU (TBA)

Oct. 31: Navy (Noon ET, ABC or ESPN)

Nov. 7: Miami (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Nov. 14: Boston College (3:30 p.m., NBC)

Nov. 21: SMU (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Nov. 28: at Syracuse (TBA)

* Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

** Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.