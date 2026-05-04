Elite 2028 QB Kingston Preyear includes Notre Dame football in top six | Newsstand

One of Notre Dame football’s three quarterback targets in the 2028 class has narrowed his recruitment five days after adding an offer from the Fighting Irish.

On Saturday, Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell four-star Kingston Preyear included Notre Dame in his top six alongside Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Vanderbilt. He holds offers from each of those programs except Clemson, which does not begin offering high school prospects until June 1 before their junior year. Rivals national recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett reported Preyear’s top six.

The Irish made their move for the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Preyear on April 28, a few weeks after he unofficially visited campus. His comments to Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer afterward suggested the Irish would become a major contender in his recruitment.

“It almost brought me to tears of joy,” Preyear said. “Being recruited by Notre Dame is a blessing. It’s something that not many people get to experience. You have to be academically strong and a top player on the field.”

Preyear is one of the most promising passers in the 2028 cycle. During his 14-game sophomore season, he completed 181 of 293 passes for 3,026 yards with 34 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He was also highly effective on the ground, rushing for 518 yards and two more scores on 93 carries.

On Friday, the Irish landed their 2027 quarterback commit in Vero Beach (Fla.) High four-star prospect Champ Monds. With Preyear condensing his recruitment, they have taken another step toward identifying their signal-caller in the 2028 class.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Preyear is the No. 63 overall player and No. 5 quarterback nationally.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

The Irish men’s lacrosse team claimed the No. 2 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA tournament.

Notre Dame is the No. 2 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament.



Tourney play starts for ND against Robert Morris or Jacksonville on May 10.



Fighting Irish looking to win their third national championship in the last four seasons. https://t.co/CE6QZjh5MR — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) May 4, 2026

Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink four-star offensive tackle Layton von Brandt included the Irish in his top four Sunday night.

NEWS: Four-Star OT Layton von Brandt is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals

⁰The 6’6 285 OT is ranked as a Top 5 OT in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings



He’s locked in official visits to each of his finalists https://t.co/nahnWxww3a pic.twitter.com/Czza7ZnsxO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 4, 2026

Irish baseball sophomore Jayce Lee had a two-home run day in an 18-13 win over Stanford on Sunday.

Career-day for Saint Joe alum Jayce Lee:



3-5, 2 HR (first collegiate multi-HR game), 5 RBI (career-high).



Notre Dame beats Stanford, 18-13, to secure the ACC sweep.@NDBaseball @SaintJoeBsball @jlee_42 pic.twitter.com/x99akx0Weo — Bennett Wise WSBT (@BennettWiseWSBT) May 3, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“I’m going on June 15, that will be a mid-week visit. They’re also coming out this week for a home and school visit, but I’m not sure about the date yet.”

— Five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou to Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins on his Notre Dame football recruitment.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend