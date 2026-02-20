KK Bransford finding her groove as Notre Dame WBB passes road test at Wake Forest

Even with roughly 30 family members and friends in attendance for Malaya Cowles’ homecoming on Thursday night in Winston-Salem, N.C., it may not have been the sentimental journey that the Wake Forest transfer was hoping for.

The good news for the Irish senior forward is that it wasn’t much of one for her former team either.

Visiting Notre Dame found an offensive rhythm just before halftime, then amped up its defense to turn a white-knuckler into a smooth 78-54 ACC women’s basketball victory over Wake Forest at LJVM Coliseum.

Hannah Hidalgo did her typical Hannah Hidalgo things — including 26 points in 26 minutes with three 3s, with 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. But it’s what’s happening around the nation’s third-leading scorer that’s key to how high this Irish team (17-9, 9-6 ACC) can push its ceiling as well as its seeding position heading into the upcoming ACC Tourney with three regular-season games left.

And the biggest reason for optimism in that regard showed up big on the road.

KK Bransford surges

In her fifth game back from a long-term knee injury, KK Bransford scored 13 points — her post-injury high — on 6-of-7 shooting with four rebounds and two steals. And her 26 minutes Thursday night was the second-longest stint of court time for the redshirt junior guard since her Feb. 1 return.

“Love what she did today,” Irish coach Niele Ivey said of Bransford, who missed the 12 games that followed the Dec. 11 injury. “She was extremely efficient, Wake Forest runs a lot of five-out, so I thought she did a great job defending on the perimeter and inside.

“I thought she shot the ball really well. She brings such a presence, and her basketball IQ is high. So, just a really great performance from her, I thought she gave us a huge spark off the bench.”

And it’s rubbing off. In the four games preceding Bransford’s return, ND’s opponents all shot better than 50% from the field, with Cal torching the Irish defense for a season-worst .615 mark on Jan. 29 in an 80-69 Irish upset loss.

Since then, Notre Dame is 4-1 and has held all five opponents under 50 percent shooting. The Demon Deacons (13-14, 3-12) didn’t even crack the 40% mark (.396). And ND racked up 17 steals — a career-high 6 coming from Duke grad transfer Vanessa de Jesus.

Offensively, the Irish committed 15 turnovers — 7 in a sloppy first quarter — and labored throughout much of the first half in their halfcourt offense. But they ended up shooting 52 percent from the field — ND’s best mark since shooting .645 in a 94-60 home rout of ACC bottom-feeder Boston College on Jan. 8. It’s ND’s second-best shooting accuracy in a road game this season.

The nation’s 222nd-ranked in rebound margin outboarded Wake, 31-26, and owned the running game with a 27-0 command in fastbreak points.

“I think it helps with the extra body,” Bransford said on the ACC Network Extra broadcast of turning a six-player rotation to one with seven strong options. “I feel like our energy is good. So if we continue to do that, I think we’ll be able to make a run.”

Iyana Moore and Cass Prosper joined Hidalgo and Bransford in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Prosper had 4 rebounds and a team-best 5 assists. Cowles, who went to high school in Winston-Salem as well, had 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and a career-high-tying 3 blocks against a team that has yet to beat the Irish in the 14 matchups in the series history.

“I know there were a lot of jitters, energy, having so many familiar faces in the stands,” Ivey said of Cowles. “I was really happy for her homecoming. I thought she did some great things, especially defensively. Her presence is big for us.”

The turning point

Notre Dame blew out to a 10-0 lead and never trailed, but Wake clawed back to within 24-20 late in the first half before the Irish answered with an 11-3 run in the last 2:45 of the second quarter.

ND then leaned into its defense for a third-quarter TKO with an 18-4 smothering run to take control, 53-27. Wake didn’t get any closer than 17 the rest of the way.

The Irish remain on the road with a Sunday matchup at SMU (6 p.m. EST). The Mustangs (9-18, 2-13) got upended at home, 77-59, on Thursday night by Boston College.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, entered Thursday night as the projected 9 seed and remained there, but the pack ahead of the Irish tightened. Meanwhile, ND is a projected 7 seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology for the NCAA Tournament.

“This is the time,” Bransford said. “This is about to be tournament season. So, this is the time that we work for all season.”

NOTRE DAME 78, WAKE FOREST 54: Box Score





